Forsen banned on Twitch and nobody knows why

One of Twitch's most popular streamers, Sebastian 'Forsen' Fors, was banned on May 8, with the reason for the suspension unknown at the time of writing.

A veteran streamer on Twitch, he recently turned his attention fully to Valorant, Riot's new FPS game, and has been dominating the category with his tens of thousands of viewers on any given stream.

However, his channel is no longer available as of May 9, with fans now greeted with a blank error page due to his suspension. It's unclear what the cause of the ban is, or how long it will last.

Forsen himself hasn't spoken about the suspension yet, his first since 2016. Twitch most often bans users for violating their community guidelines, which inform broadcasters' behavior on everything from toxicity to suggestive content.

Considering his stream was almost entirely Valorant ranked play in recent days, we can rule out most potential violations. Some have suggested that toxic in-game voice chat could be the cause.

Suspensions typically last from 24 hours, at the shortest, and can be as long as 30 days, but usually only for very serious violations or if it is a repeat violation from the same streamer.

When will Forsen be back?

With Forsen's last ban now over four years ago, it's likely that suspension this time will last between 24 hours and three days. Seven-day suspensions are also sometimes handed down, but it would be surprising if the ban lasted even this long.

Twitch does not comment on community guideline violations, to respect the privacy of users, so fans won't know the exact suspension time or reason unless Forsen himself decides to share it publicly.

With over 1.2 million followers on the platform, there will be a lot of Forsen fans waiting patiently for his return. Although not typically known for playing FPS games, he had certainly hit his stride with the Valorant closed beta.

Riot Games' use of Twitch drops to hand out beta access had also given streamers a viewership boost, Forsen included. It will no doubt be business as usual when he returns.