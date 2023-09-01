Former McDonald’s chef explains why you shouldn’t order a Big Mac

A former McDonald’s chef explained why the Big Mac might not be the most optimal burger on the menu and gave his recommendation on what to order, instead.

A TikTok foodie who goes by the name of ‘Chef Mike Haracz’ has revealed plenty of McDonald’s hacks, as he is a former chef of the fast food restaurant.

Though he no longer works for McDonald’s, Haracz recently gave his 191.4K followers advice on how to order a Big Mac the right way.

Fans have since commented on the now-viral video, explaining their tips and tricks while ordering their own McDonald’s orders.

Unsplash: Brett Jordan Former McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz explained how to order a cheaper Big Mac.

McDonald’s customers share their Big Mac hacks

The McDonald’s Big Mac has been around since 1967 when it first made its way into a Uniontown, Pennsylvania menu for $0.45.

It’s one of the most well-known sandwiches in fast food history and hasn’t lost its relevance or taste since its debut over fifty years ago.

The recipe has even stayed the same — two 100% all-beef patties, one slice of cheese, pickles, chopped onion, shredded lettuce, Mac sauce, and a sesame seed bun with an extra slice between the two patties.

Though the Big Mac has proved to be delectable, former McDonald’s chef Haracz explained to TikTok how to order the more “superior” Big Mac while visiting the popular chain food eatery.

Haracz began his video by saying, “Don’t order a Big Mac, you should be ordering this every time.” He then proceeded to break down how to finesse a cheaper style of the sandwich for about $2 less than what the Big Mac sells for.

Haracz then said to order what’s called a “McDouble like a Mac,” which is exactly like a Big Mac, just easier on the pockets.

To order the Big Mac for a fairer price, Haracz showed a video of a McDonald’s chef assembling the “McDouble like a Mac.” In the video, it showed all of the Big Mac fixings like cheese, shredded lettuce, chopped onion, and Mac sauce with two whole beef patties. The only difference is that the altered burger does not have a middle bun slice.

Haracz also urged customers to go to a different McDonald’s if the one they were at wasn’t willing to make the burger to their liking.

Customers were quick to take to his comments section to share their own McDonald’s hacks, saying, “Go to the window, use the app code to place an order. It will be saved in the app and you can reorder anytime. Thank me later!!”

While another shared their McDonald’s go-to, saying, “I order a McDouble with only Mac sauce. We call it a ghetto Mac. Been doing this for over 15 years.”

Another viewer explained their experience with ordering a “McDouble like a Mac,” saying, “Except now it costs $0.25 per item to add them to the sandwich — so it ends up costing the same.”

Though Haracz no longer works at McDonald’s, fans can catch up with everything McDonald’s and Big Mac related on Haracz’s TikTok where he shares recipes and hacks to ensure you’re always fulfilling your ‘I’m lovin’ it’ cravings.