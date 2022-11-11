Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing a genius “McHack” on how to get an entire McDonald’s meal for just $1.79, and users are loving it.

Throughout the world of TikTok, users can find themselves learning a wide variety of things from the latest dance trends, to money-saving fast food hacks and even side hustles.

Ryan Hufford is the latest to share a fast-food hack, this time with a “McHack” that allows you to purchase an entire meal at McDonald’s for only $1.79.

His TikTok video quickly went viral, and viewers flooded the comments with thoughts on his discovery.

TikToker shares genius “McHack” to get $1.79 McDonald’s meal

In his video on October 29, Ryan revealed the tricks he used to get his meal for less than two dollars.

On his receipt, you can see he ordered a cheeseburger Happy Meal, added a second patty to the burger, chose fries as his second side, and up-charged his drink to a large.

“Once you get on the McDonald’s app and you’ve raised 6,000 rewards points, you can cash that in for a Happy Meal. Add two patties, and upsize your drink to a large,” he explained. “Since it’s been altered, it’s not going to use your points but still only charges you $1.79.”

As the video went viral, viewers questioned whether or not the McDonald’s app would actually take your points or not.

Hufford responded: “I’ve used the same points for several weeks, idk.”

Hundreds of others were quick to reply as well. “You gave away your secret. Now McDonald’s will McCorrect this hack,” one user said.

“Well now that you’ve made this video, they’re going to fix it so that it deducts the 6,000 points,” another user replied.

Other viewers responded after trying to hack themselves and said that the app still took the points away from them. Regardless, it’s still an easy way to save money as long as you have the 6,000 points available.