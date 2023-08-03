Mark Zuckerberg goes viral after revealing his colossal McDonald’s order

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is going viral after revealing his colossal McDonald’s order, which is just a part of his 4,000 calorie a day diet.

Mark Zuckerberg might be known as the face of the Metaverse, but he’s also garnering buzz for his potential cage match with rival tech mogul Elon Musk.

It’s no secret that Zuckerberg is in good shape. Recently, he was spotted training with UFC champs Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, where the three guys showed off their impressive physiques in a viral Instagram post.

Article continues after ad

Zuckerberg has also just earned his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu — but all that training has to make a man hungry.

Zuckerberg shocks the internet with colossal McDonald’s order

Zuck recently revealed his go-to fast food order in response to a post from McDonald’s on Threads asking fans, “Y’all want anything from McDonald’s?”

“20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?” he replied.

Fans were left gobsmacked by his colossal order — but that wasn’t even the half of what he eats in a day. According to Zuckerberg, he isn’t cutting weight and needs to bulk, so he’s currently ingesting around 4,000 calories a day.

Article continues after ad

UFC fighter Mike Davis was quick to admonish the Meta owner over his McDonald’s order, writing, “You’re in camp! No McDonald’s!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity,” Zuck replied. “And it’s so delicious…”

It’s clear that Zuckerberg is taking both his diet and his training quite seriously — but the sheer amount of calories he’s intaking is leaving netizens shocked and, quite frankly, doubtful that he’s actually eating that much.

Article continues after ad

Some have even compared Zuckerberg’s diet to that of Elon Musk, who claimed that he eats a donut every morning, saying, “I’d rather eat tasty food and live a shorter life,” in a 2020 episode of the Joe Rogan podcast.

www.youtube.com/embed/xfLjEsPSUtU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen> www.youtube.com/embed/xfLjEsPSUtU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

For now, it’s unclear if his fight with Musk will actually go forward — but fans are definitely invested, with YouTube-boxer Jake Paul even offering the pair a $100 million offer to donate their purses to charity.