Former McDonald’s chef explains why their ketchup tastes so different from Heinz

A former McDonald’s chef took TikTok to reveal why their ketchup tastes different than Heinz, sparking a debate among viewers.

TikToker and chef Mike Haracz wanted to give a little insight into why McKetchup and Heinz may taste different, following speculations that McDonald’s adds honey to their condiment to make it sweeter.

In his 49-second video, he added a snippet from another content creator, who believes that the fast food chain’s ketchup “hits so much different” than Heinz’s ketchup.

The ex-McDonald’s chef responded to this claim, explaining that the two ketchup recipes are “almost identical” based on the ingredients stated on their respective websites.

“If you go on the McDonald’s website and look under their burgers and look at the ingredients statement of the ketchup that is on their burgers and compare that Heinz ketchup, it is almost identical,” he said.

“However, Heinz looks like it has some added ingredients to it making it maybe more flavorful. I don’t know, it’s up to you to decide whether it’s better or not,” he added.

Mike’s video sparked a debate among TikTok users, with many agreeing that McDonald’s condiment has a ‘better’ taste. “McDonald’s ketchup is sweeter. I said what I said,” one person commented.

“McDonald’s Ketchup is better after it sits in those tubs for more than a week, and gets a special sorta zing,” another added. “McDonald’s used Heinz at one time. We all know the story about that. McDonald’s ketchup tastes better than Heinz,” a third added.

Other commenters defended the Heinz Tomato Ketchup. “McD used to use it in the US but somewhere they stopped. UK ones last time I was there still use the superior Heinz,” one said. “Heinz ketchup tastes better. McDonald’s doesn’t use Heinz because of Burger King,” another shared.

This is the latest McDonald’s video to divide opinions on TikTok, after an employee went viral explaining why she ignores drive-thru customers.