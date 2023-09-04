McDonald’s worker explains why she ignores drive-thru customers

A McDonald’s worker is going viral after explaining why she chooses to ignore certain customers who get a bit impatient in the drive-thru.

Though fast food restaurants may ensure that one’s food will be done in a timely manner, a burger and McFlurry can’t be handed to someone without the manual help of a human being.

Not only do McDonald’s workers assemble the restaurant’s food, but they also take the orders. And like any person, one would expect respect from those they are dealing with while on the job.

Sure, McDonald’s customers may feel that they are entitled to ‘fast food’ and quick service, but for impatient customers of one particular McDonald’s location, they’ll have to wait a little longer for their inability to do just that: wait.

Unsplash: emil huang A McDonald’s employee revealed why she doesn’t tend to certain customers in the drive-thru.

TikTokers side with McDonald’s employee on ‘impatient’ customers

For one TikToker who works at a McDonald’s, a ‘Happy Meal’ means more than just its name, as she believes that customers should be patient and kind while ordering from the eatery she works at.

Though having to wait behind multiple cars in a drive-thru line may get on someone’s nerves, the McDonald’s worker who goes by the name of maccasworkaddict on TikTok, has her own way of handling those somewhat ‘pesky’ people.

Since working at McDonald’s, the TikToker has come across customers that she has refused to serve or take orders from, sarcastically captioning her now-viral TikTok video, “You can’t keep ignoring the car in the drive-thru just because they screamed ‘hello’ as soon as they get there.”

Those who viewed her TikTok were quick to jump on her side of the story, saying, “This is why I don’t work at McDonald’s anymore. I can’t deal with the customers screaming at me every two seconds, imma lose my patience.”

Another shared their experience, saying, “Driver gets to the speaker box and not even two seconds later when I’m about to greet them, they drive to the window and go ‘the speaker wasn’t working.’”

One fellow McDonald’s worker even said she’ll scream, “One moment” until the customer ceases to speak.

Though many TikTokers felt that maccasworkaddict’s actions were served with validity, some people urged the McDonald’s worker to stay patient herself, saying, “How about just saying, ‘One second, I’ll be right with you.’ I say ‘hello’ because I don’t know if they know I’m there.”

The McDonald’s worker who goes by the TikTok name of “maccasworkaddict” was asked by Daily Dot to comment on her experience with impatient customers, but has not made a statement yet. And though there are always two sides to one story, one thing is for sure, and it’s that McDonald’s will continue to do well despite the occasional unhappy customer, as their yearly revenue capped at about $23 billion in 2022.