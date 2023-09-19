Former boxing world champion wants to “beat up” Jake Paul after coming out of retirement

Former unified super-lightweight champion Amir Khan is ready to step out of retirement to take on Jake Paul for the influencer’s next boxing match.

Jake Paul has made a big name for himself in the influencer boxing scene, having bested numerous UFC legends such as Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, but now, a former boxing icon wants his shot at The Problem Child.

In Paul’s short career so far, he’s only suffered one loss, that coming via split decision against Tommy Fury – who also happens to be the only true-blue boxer he’s battled in the ring. That could change, though, if Amir Khan has his way.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda, Khan revealed he would “love” to come out of retirement to “beat up” Jake Paul, despite hanging up his gloves last year after being KO’d by Kell Brook.

Amir Khan would “love” to fight Jake Paul in boxing return

According to the former world champion, Jake Paul isn’t exactly on his good side, claiming the influencer “gets on his nerves.”

“I think the way he conducts himself the way he acts and he’s just full of himself as well, and he thinks he can fight. He’s only been boxing for like a year, so yeah, I’d love to fight him,” he said. “He’s been very lucky though. He’s a little bit heavier than me, but I don’t mind putting the pounds on just to beat him up.”

If the two were to meet in the ring, Paul would have a sizable height advantage and reach advantage, but that doesn’t seem to faze the former boxing star.

So far, there’s no word on who Jake Paul will be fighting next, but a bout with KSI could be in the cards depending on the outcome of the British rapper’s match against Tommy Fury.

UFC legend Luke Rockhold is also eager to battle Jake and is guaranteeing victory, saying he’d put his entire paycheck on the line. In any case, there’s certainly no shortage of opponents for The Problem Child.

