UFC legend wants Jake Paul fight next & will put his entire paycheck on the line

UFC legend Luke Rockhold is eager to take on Jake Paul as his next boxing opponent, and he’d even do it while putting his entire payday on the line.

Since stepping into the world of boxing, Jake Paul has been challenged by fighters from all different walks of life. Upcoming boxers, former world champions, and celebrities looking to get their first start inside the ring have all called him out at some point or another.

However, Tommy Fury aside, his boxing record has been made up of former MMA fighters who are making the move over from fighting inside a cage.

Most recently, he defeated Nate Diaz by a unanimous decision, and the pair have talked about doing a return fight inside the PFL cage. However, there are some other interesting names out there who want to mix it up with Jake.

Luke Rockhold wants to fight Jake Paul

That includes former UFC Light Heavyweight and Middleweight champion Luke Rockhold wants in on fighting Jake Paul now that he’s moved on from the MMA promotion.

Rockhold, who has tried his hand in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, is even willing to up the stakes with Jake by putting his entire payday on the line.

“I’d thrive in that opportunity, I’d all but promise you that I put this kid to sleep and I put my whole paycheck on it but he doesn’t want to challenge himself against a real fighter. Someone who is gonna bite down and put it down you know,” he told MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu.

“It’s like with boxing, it’s yeah I mean he did fight Tommy Fury but Tommy Fury ain’t like a legitimate boxer trying to go up the ranks, he’s just doing those show fights, trying to stay relevant in his space but he ain’t a killer.”

As of writing, Jake’s next fight hasn’t been announced just yet, with plenty of attention on his brother, Logan, who is fighting on the PRIME Card on October 14.

Jake does have a contract with the PFL for an MMA fight, so, that may take precedence over a return to the boxing ring. But, we’ll have to wait and see.