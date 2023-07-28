Flight attendant chased home by angry passenger: “I just had to worry about my life”

A flight attendant took to TikTok to share the terrifying experience in which an upset passenger chased her home from the airport, claiming they tried to run her off the road.

Working as a flight attendant may seem like the dream job for many. After all, you get to travel the world while being paid for it — what could go wrong?

But a survey conducted by The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO (AFA) found some shocking statistics surrounding how often flight attendants have to deal with unruly passengers.

85% percent of flight attendants were found to have dealt with at least one unruly passenger in 2021, and 60% had encountered at least five incidents in the same year. Not to mention 17% of flight attendants reported incidents that ultimately became physical.

Now one flight attendant has taken to TikTok to share her own terrifying experience that led beyond the confines of a plane and followed her home…

Elizabeth Braley, who goes by ‘elizabethbraley4’ on TikTok, recounted the incident while sitting in her car, uniform still on and her eyes puffy from crying.

“This red sedan pulls in front of my Jeep and, like, cut me off like with no notice — like literally was at the front of my car,” she said. “So I got into another lane because like she’s driving crazy.”

However, the sedan continued to pursue Elizabeth, following her into whichever lane the terrified flight attendant took.

Facebook: Elizabeth Braley Elizabeth Braley works as a flight attendant for American Airlines

“She was like literally trying to like run me off the road and we’re going 80 miles an hour… And I was like, ‘OK, screw this. I’m getting all the way to the right,’” Elizabeth said, revealing the sedan then pulled up beside her and shouted obscenities.

Elizabeth recounted tearfully, “She goes, ‘F*** your airline’ and starts throwing s*** out of her car and it’s, like, hitting the side of my car.”

Noting that American Airlines was “struggling with operations right now,” Elizabeth asked viewers to understand that “I have nothing to do with that. I just work for them… and we are so tired too, but like, really? I just don’t get why people are so cruel sometimes.”

In a follow-up video, Elizabeth thanked viewers for their support and admitted she “couldn’t really react to get plates or call the cops” in the heat of the moment.

“Moral of the story and like the point of posting that video was to just be kind because we as flight attendants do not have control over operations,” Elizabeth said. “When we’re sitting in the airport for a delay, we’re not getting paid. When we’re boarding, we’re not getting paid… we’re just people too.”

