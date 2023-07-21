Fitness influencer dies in fatal accident while attempting 210kg squat press

33-year-old fitness influencer and bodybuilder Justyn Vicky died in a fatal accident while attempting a 210k squat press that broke his neck.

Fitness influencers abound all across social media, offering workout plans, diet information, and various tips and tricks to help gym-goers make the most out of their workouts.

Justyn Vicky was one such influencer, as well as a bodybuilder, who shared his fitness journey with nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram.

However, the worst happened during one of his workouts, leading to his tragic death.

Instagram: justynvickibali_island 33-year-old Justyn Vicky died after a heavy squat press broke his neck.

33-year-old fitness influencer dies after attempting 210kg squat press

On July 15, Vicky was in the middle of strength training at The Paradise Bali gym in Sanur, Indonesia when he got ready to squat press 210kg (around 460 lbs).

Vicky attempted to rise, carrying the weight on his shoulders, when he failed to stand upright. According to reports, his spotter could not help him up, and the bar came crashing forward on Vicky’s neck.

The influencer was rushed to the hospital, with reports claiming he suffered a broken neck as a result of the ordeal — as well as “critical compression of vital nerves” connecting to his organs.

Surgeons performed an emergency operation on the bodybuilder, who died from his injuries shortly thereafter at just 33 years old.

Fans and fellow athletes are expressing their heartfelt condolences on Vicky’s Instagram page in the wake of the tragic accident that took his life.

“He was always full of positive vibes and [made me stay] motivated,” one user wrote. “I’ll never forget his impact on my fitness journey. It’s a tough loss, but we’ll keep his spirit alive.”

“I didn’t know him well, but when we talked, he seemed like a great person,” another said. “My condolences to the family.”

The Paradise Bali gym, where the incident took place, also offered their support via Instagram, writing: “To our dear Justyn, your impact on our lives is immeasurable.”

“Your legacy will live on through the countless lives you’ve touched, the transformations you’ve inspired, and the love and passion you infused into every moment we spent together. Rest peacefully, dear friend. You will forever remain in our hearts.”

Lifting heavy weights certainly comes with a measure of risk. In January, prominent Twitch streamer Mizkif was in the middle of benching 315 lbs when he dropped the bar on his chest. Luckily, the streamer was okay — but his accident served as a grim warning for fitness enthusiasts.