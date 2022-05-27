FaZe1 Recruitment Challenge winner announced: Proze takes out $1m prize & joins FaZe Clan

After months of challenges and thousands of entrants, the FaZe1 Recruitment Challenge has finally reached its end as Canadian streamer Proze took out the ultimate win, securing a spot in FaZe Clan along with a million-dollar payout.

Four months since its announcement, the FaZe1 Recruitment Challenge has finally drawn to a close. After weeks of online trials, followed by an in-person stretch at the FaZe Warehouse, thousands of hopeful contestants has led to just one ultimate winner.

Hailing from Québec, Canada, Proze has now earned the title of ‘FaZe Proze.’ As the winner of the global competition, Proze is now the newest member of the popular organization and has earned himself a hefty signing bonus.

Not only has the content creator a $1m crypto payout, but he’s also landed a $250,000 GFuel sponsorship, along with a Nissan GTR, according to the initial reveal.

Having made it through the first trial to secure a spot among top 100, Proze was soon flown out to Los Angeles after advancing to the in-person finals among the top 20 contestants.

15 days of livestreamed action ensued and at the end of it all, the budding Canadian streamer was crowned the winner.

With over half a million followers combined across Twitch and YouTube, Proze has amassed a dedicated fanbase with regular Warzone content. From his sharp sniping skills to amusing reactions, tens of thousands tune in to almost everything he does.

Now officially a member of FaZe Clan after months of pursuing his dream, there’s no doubt Proze will only continue to grow from here on out.