How to enter FaZe Clan’s $1+ million FaZe1 Recruitment Challenge

Hyped up as “the biggest thing” they have ever done, FaZe Clan have officially launched their FaZe1 Recruitment Challenge. With over $1 million in possible prizes alongside the chance to become a member, here’s how to enter.

FaZe Clan have done a lot of big things, so expectations were… pretty high when they started promoting their January 20 announcement.

From partnerships with OpTic Gaming and McDonald’s to their very own comic book with DC Comics, 2021 was a busy year for FaZe. To kick off 2022, though, they’re ramping things up and launching their first major recruitment challenge since 2020’s FaZe5.

Advertisement

While that last challenge introduced six new members to the FaZe family, FaZe1 will only be selecting one new member. The stakes are raised even higher, though, as the open challenge has a unique format and some serious rewards.

How to enter FaZe Clan’s FaZe1 Recruitment Challenge

Announcing the #FAZE1 Recruitment Challenge We're looking for the next great FaZe member. Your signing bonus? – $1,000,000 in crypto from @moonpay

– $250,000 @GFuelEnergy sponsorship

– Brand new @NissanUSA GTR Who wants it? Register now at https://t.co/OcYNKrNeYj pic.twitter.com/u4ywWthhCG — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) January 20, 2022

The FaZe1 Recruitment Challenge sign-ups opened up on January 20, with the first Open Challenge kicking off the week of January 23.

Here’s how to enter:

Head to the FaZe1 website Fill out your country, age, and state/province county Fill out your full name, creator name, and email address (or parent’s email if under 18) Link your social media channels Click “Submit”

Anyone around the world can enter, you just have to be at least 13 years old and register before February 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

If the chance to join FaZe Clan wasn’t already appealing enough, the winner will also receive a $1 million signing bonus (in cryptocurrency, thanks to their MoonPay partnership), $250,000 G-FUEL sponsorship, and a brand-new Nissan GT-R for the winner.

Advertisement

FaZe1 Recruitment Challenge: Format and rewards

The new challenge will last a few months, beginning with the aforementioned Open Challenge. That will give creators a chance to submit original content, after which FaZe will whittle the list down to a Top 100.

Read more: Warzone pro FaZe Kalei forced to take drastic action to combat stream snipers

Once the Top 100 is decided, the next steps will trim the group down to a Top 20. Those finalists will then be flown out to Los Angeles, California for a live-streamed ’15-day, 24/7 reality-style competition.’

After those 15 days, FaZe will announce the FaZe1 winner. The new recruit’s entrance into the organization will be capped off with the signing bonus, G-FUEL sponsorship, and Nissan GT-R – whose total values combined are estimated at over $1.3 million.