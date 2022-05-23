FaZe Clan redesigns Mickey Mouse in magical Disney merch collab

FaZe Clan is collaborating with Disney to unleash a brand-new design for the company’s iconic mascot, Mickey Mouse for an upcoming merch deal set to last through the rest of 2022.

FaZe are ramping up to its 12th anniversary since the esport and gaming giant came together, and will partly celebrate the occasion with a merch crossover with one of the biggest brands on the planet.

The deal will result in a new “Mickey On The Grid” makeover for Disney’s longtime mascot that’ll highlight FaZe’s next capsule collection for The Armory, the company’s immersive gaming lounge and retail pop-up store.

As far as what the capsule will include, crossover ‘Disney x FaZe’ fans will have plenty of merch to look forward to featuring the “tech-vamped” Mickey.

FaZe x Disney ‘Mickey On The Grid’ release

FaZe’s year-long apparel collab with Disney will physically launch on Saturday, May 28 at 11:00 AM PST to 7:00 PST PM, and Sunday, May 29 from 12:00 PM PST to 6:00 PM PST at The Armory.

For those who can’t make it to the LA release, the collection will be available online starting May 30 at 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 7 PM UTC.

FaZe x Disney Mickey On The Grid capsule

This is being labeled as FaZe’s first Disney capsule of the year that will offer sweatshirts, hats, and T-shirts showcasing the new Mickey.

“This year-long collaboration is a part of our ongoing expansion into retail and consumer products,” FaZe Clan Creative Director Jay ‘JVY’ Richardson said.

“Myself and the product team at FaZe are honored Disney trusted us to take a creative and modern approach to such an iconic character like Mickey Mouse, and we are excited to continue developing innovative concepts that will bring Disney’s beloved characters to life through shoppable product.”

The Disney x FaZe Clan collab follows a trend of major franchise collabs like 100 Thieves’ Attack on Titan showcase and Team Liquid’s Naruto crossover.

The companies revealed what the tech Mickey will look like ahead of their product reveals that will be shown shortly ahead of the FaZe launch.