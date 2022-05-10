 FaZe Clan urged to reschedule FaZe1 Warehouse show after "wave of positive tests" - Dexerto
FaZe Clan urged to reschedule FaZe1 Warehouse show after “wave of positive tests”

Published: 11/May/2022 0:43

by Virginia Glaze
FaZe faze clan

FaZe Clan’s new reality show, ‘The Warehouse,’ is coming under scrutiny as a “wave of positive tests” have prompted the disqualification of five contestants.

FaZe Clan is one of the biggest gaming and online entertainment organizations in the space.

In a massive leap for live-streamed projects, FaZe has unveiled its very own live show, ‘The Warehouse,’ which aims to add a new content creator into its ever-growing fold.

The show pits 20 influencers against each other in a ‘Big Brother’ style competition, with all participants living together in FaZe’s decked-out warehouse space for fifteen days (until May 20).

The proceedings are streamed on Twitch 24/7, with individual creators taking control of the stream for an hour each day. The challenges are high-stakes, the games are fun, and the prize is an enviable spot in the FaZe Clan lineup. Fans are understandably hyped.

Unfortunately, a wave of positive COVID-19 cases have prompted the disqualification of five participants mere days after it kicked off on May 6. Those affected include Potter, ENZO, Ernsto, Reversah, and Legend.

While fans were quick to send their sympathies to the disqualified players and a warm welcome to their alternates, a tearful video from Ernsto on May 10 has sparked some backlash against FaZe for DQ’ing players instead of pressing pause on the competition.

“I really thought this was it, man,” Ernsto said through tears. “I really thought this was the one. But whoever’s up there watching me, I guess it wasn’t my time.”

Commenters across Twitter are now calling on FaZe to change their approach to health concerns regarding the show.

“FaZe Clan is not handling this well,” one user wrote. “This is literally just turning into whoever’s lucky enough to not get [redacted] joins FaZe. They need to give everyone a chance again.”

“I find it so ridiculous that FaZe didn’t have a protocol in place for such a relevant issue in today’s day and age,” another said. “This is so unfair to everyone who spent months competing to be disqualified over something they can’t control.”

FaZe Mew — a professional gamer and content creator for FaZe — has offered some insight into the current situation, citing “contracts, sponsors, production crew, etc.” as reasons why “the show must go on.”

Dexerto has reached out to FaZe for comment and will update this article if an official statement is released.

