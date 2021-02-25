 FaZe Clan's Nate Hill swatted while streaming Fortnite on Twitch - Dexerto
FaZe Clan’s Nate Hill swatted while streaming Fortnite on Twitch

Published: 25/Feb/2021 0:48

by Theo Salaun
FaZe Clan Fortnite pro Nate Hill’s most recent Twitch stream was cut short as he became just the latest streamer to get swatted while live. Comforting concerned fans, he has since confirmed that the incident was resolved safely.

While it’s existed for years, it feels like “swatting” has become much more prevalent over the past year or so as large names in the gaming community get exposed to the malicious behavior that involves subjecting a victim to a surprise visit from a concerned police force.

In essence, swatting is when someone misleads emergency services in order to send as heavily armed and numbered a police force as possible to a victim’s home. An evolution of bomb threat hoaxes, callers aim to endanger their targets by getting a SWAT team sent to their home.

In the third high-profile swatting attack in three months, Hill’s stream was cut short as a roommate told him that he needed to exit his room because the police had arrived. While the moment was shocking, to say the least, he has since updated fans with confirmation of safety and a scathing remark for the caller.

As seen in the clip, Hill is surprised by the intrusion and quickly leaves his stream to settle the situation. Fortunately, like Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney in December and Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen in January, Hill’s swatting incident ended safely. 

This is a relieving update for fans to hear, as a 2017 Wichita, Kansas swatting incident led to the fatal shooting of an innocent person following a disagreement over Call of Duty: WWII. The caller in that incident, Tyler Barriss, was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Considering that context, it should be no surprise that fans are overjoyed to hear that Hill’s incident resolved safely. The replies to his tweet essentially evoke a communal sigh of relief.

In the tweet, Hill also offers a resounding moral to this story: “A lot of sick f**ks out there, be careful.”

With the difficulty in convicting swatters and the increased prevalence of the criminal behavior over the past few months, it’s clear that security should be a priority — particularly for high-profile streamers. Fans are surely happy that Hill is safe, but also hopeful that these recent string of swatters can be found and sentenced to jail time as a deterrent to others.

IRL drive-by stream sniper stuns Twitch streamer with expensive necklace

Published: 25/Feb/2021 0:22

by Michael Gwilliam
A Twitch streamer was given an over-the-top birthday gift from a stream sniping fan when he pulled up to her in his car.

IRL Twitch streamer ‘sushipotatoo’ was celebrating her birthday in Japan and everything seemed to be going great until a fan showed up with the intent to make it even better.

Stream sniping is normally associated with online games where viewers would find out what lobby the streamer they’re watching was in and try to queue into it themselves to interact with them.

However, with the popularity of IRL streams, this is sometimes taken to the next level with fans showing up in real world locations to say ‘hi’ or in sushipotatoo’s case, give away expensive gifts.

On February 24, the streamer was hanging out on the street when suddenly a fan pulled up in his car to talk to her.

“I watch your page!” he said, doing his best to speak English despite it clearly not being his first language. “It’s your birthday today!”

“Yea!” sushipotatoo blushed, but nothing could prepare her for what was going to happen next.

Out of nowhere, the viewer handed her a Tiffany necklace. These necklaces are not cheap and can cost anywhere from a few hundred to thousands of dollars.

“It’s so nice to meet you, thank you so much!” she exclaimed and proceeded to shake hands with the viewer, who, as it turns out, was watching her stream in his car.

The ecstatic streamer could hardly contain herself and eventually asked the fan if she could go into his car to open up the expensive gift.

sushipotatoo and her stream sniper get sushi.
Twitch/sushipotatoo
sushipotatoo and her stream sniper hung out for a long time.

While getting into a car with a complete stranger may seem dangerous, the two ended up hugging and the generous donor even helped put the necklace around her.

If things weren’t already crazy enough, the two went for a drive and hung out until the morning where they went to get breakfast sushi.

As of the time of this posting the two are still hanging out, a clear sign that they are getting along and could very well become good friends. A happy ending to one of the craziest stream sniping stories in recent memory.