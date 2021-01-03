Logo
Dixie D’Amelio responds to backlash for giving shoutout to a verified TikToker

Published: 3/Jan/2021 13:10

by Georgina Smith
Dixie D'Amelio poses in a mirror
Instagram: dixiedamelio

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has addressed backlash on Twitter after she was criticized for awarding a verified creator her ‘Creator of the Month’ spotlight, reminding fans that “anyone can win.”

Dixie D’Amelio shot to global success within the past year thanks to her extraordinary popularity on the app TikTok. She’s even ended up collaborating with some huge stars such as Liam Payne and has been making huge leaps in her music career.

But now, Dixie wants to give back to the same community that gave her her platform, and on December 28 announced via a TikTok video that she was launching a ‘Creator of the Month’ scheme.

@dixiedamelio

♬ original sound – dixie 🤍

She explained that the chosen creator would get a PR package full of “all the things you would need to help grow your account,” and would give the selected winner a chance to talk to Dixie herself and other creators to get advice.

Fans were encouraged to post their entry videos via the hashtag ‘pickedbydixie’ for a chance to be featured as the very first Creator of the Month.

On January 2, Dixie announced the first winner to be featured was frishtaxx, a verified creator with 275,000 followers.

However, some fans were disappointed by the announcement as they felt it was unfair that the winner already had hundreds of thousands of followers. “Why did you pick someone that already is making money and has tons of views on TikTok?” one commenter said, echoed by many other users.

Shortly after, Dixie then responded to the backlash via additional Tweets. “I see some comments of people being upset because she is verified and has 300K followers,” she began.

“Like I said before, anyone can win. There might be smaller creators in the future and there might be bigger creators. But there are still 300 million people on the app.”

She went on to say, “I’m so thankful for everyone who made the videos but please don’t hate her for being picked. I worked with my team to pick, and plan on having a lot of winners. This is only the first. No need to be upset.”

It perhaps wasn’t the response to the kind gesture that Dixie initially anticipated, but with this being only the first month of the scheme there will likely be a broad range of creators being featured in the future.

Ninja argues that DMCA proves music industry doesn’t understand “value” of creators

Published: 3/Jan/2021 1:12

by Theo Salaun
ninja vs dmca
Twitter, @Ninja / Pexels, Andrea Piacquadio

As Twitch streamers navigate the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), Ninja argues that the music industry doesn’t recognize the value of content creators as much as gaming companies do.

With online content becoming more and more popular over the past year, music industry executives and government officials have joined together in trying to restrict free usage of record labels’ property.

In November 2020, Twitch felt compelled to try apologizing for DMCA controversy as streamers and fans complained about an onslaught of suspensions and content deletion. Then, in December 2020, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis prompted massive Twitter backlash by pushing a bill that would punish DMCA strikes with felony jail time. 

Now, segueing into the new year, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins took some time during a Valorant stream to address confusion at the behalf of his chat. In his brief, impassioned clarification, the legendary streamer described how DMCA laws demonstrate the ignorance of music industry execs compared to those in the gaming industry. 

As DMCA laws work, a content creator can get in trouble for using songs in their content, whether live or recorded, if they haven’t received explicit permissions from the controlling label. In contrast, a fan in Ninja’s chat wanted to know if using a video game’s property for content could be punished similarly.

In response, Ninja put forth a simple clarification: “DMCA is everything to do with music, okay?”

Then, he elaborated on why the valuation of content creators is at the heart of the difference in approach between the gaming and music industries: “Having the rights to be able to stream video games … gaming companies understand and they realize the value that streamers and content creators bring. And they don’t try to monetize off of it. And that’s the difference between the music and the gaming industry.”

ninja adidas partnership
Twitter, @Ninja
Ninja, showing off his Adidas sneaker, is no stranger to business partnerships across multiple industries.

As Ninja posits, gaming companies recognize that allowing their titles to be used by streamers and content creators is of value to them already and not worth trying to monetize further. This is likely because they see the content as free publicity, therefore freeing up some marketing budget, and don’t want to restrict said creators. 

Dissimilarly, music companies want to monetize any and all usage of their property as much as possible. Ninja’s argument seems to suggest that by attempting to be so restrictive, those companies are ignoring the value that content creators can offer them.