FaZe Blaze and Tommy Unold to host ‘The Lab’ Season 2 on TBS

Zackerie Fairfax . 2 hours ago

Breakout digital series The Lab brought together world-renowned musicians and professional gamers in a unique talk show format, and it’s returning for Season 2 on TBS.

The Lab, originally brought to fans via the Rap Nation YouTube Channel, saw pro gamer FaZe Blaze talk games and music with rappers like KYLE and YBN Nahmir. Airing in 2021, the limited series ran for 8 episodes filled with gameplay and engrossing conversation.

Now, The Lab is back on TBS for a second season. TikTok star Tommy Unold, who has amassed 11.7 million followers on the platform, joins Blaze as a co-host as they both talk shop and play video games with some of the hottest musical artists on the scene.

The second season is brought to fans by B/R Gaming and is produced by Game Over and Nations. The second season is planned to run for three episodes with the first airing on TBS on Monday, July 18, at 12 AM E.T.

The first episode will feature musical artists Logic and Jeleel. Fans can look forward to interviews with some of the biggest names in hip-hop including Soulja Boy, Murda Beatz, Kaash Paige, and Maxo Kream. But their guest lineup will also include personalities that surround rap and gaming culture.

New episodes will air on Mondays, and you can follow B/R Gaming socials for updates regarding guests and information for upcoming episodes.