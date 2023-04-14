F1NN5TER calls out TikTok videos ‘fueling hate’ towards Chris Tyson

Twitch streamer F1NN5TER has called out creators posting TikTok videos about MrBeast’s employee Chris Tyson, saying they’re ‘fueling hate’ since Chris announced he’s on HRT.

Fans of MrBeast have taken notice to Chris Tyson’s appearance over the last few months, prompting Chris to respond to speculation surrounding his gender in a series of tweets.

In the posts, Tyson revealed that he’s begun Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and changed their preferred pronouns to ‘any pronouns.’

Rumors of Chris pursuing legal action against those defaming him have gained traction, with TikTok creators spreading the rumor across the short-form video app.

Twitch star F1NN5TER was quick to call out these videos, saying they’re ‘fueling hate’ towards Chris and the MrBeast team.

F1NN5TER says TikTok videos about Chris Tyson are ‘fueling hate’

F1NN5STER stitched one of the ‘lying’ videos on April 13.

“No, No he’s not. My FYP has been filled with this stuff for the last week about how Chris is trans and he’s ruining MrBeast, how he’s ruining his family, [etc]. Chris doesn’t need me to defend him, but can you not tell that these are jokes?” he said.

“Seriously. If you go and read the comments on any of these, it’s all just people believing that he’s suing people. Eh? More concerningly, thinking that he’s abandoned his kid and divorced his wife over taking HRT for the last two months even though he’s been divorced for a year and him and his son hang out all of the time.”

“It’s fair that some people might be confused about this but why are some content creators that know better spreading misinformation about it just to fuel hate? Come on,” F1NN added.

Viewers quickly flooded the comments with their thoughts, echoing their love for Chris and his new journey.

“If you check Chris’s Twitter he literally said “this is my lawyer” and it’s a picture of MrBeast,” one replied.

Another said: “I feel so bad for Chris and the amount of hate that he’s getting.”

“And people say “MrBeast doesn’t wanna get canceled” they can’t accept the fact that he cares for his long time friend and wants the hate to stop,” another commented.

MrBeast has made it clear that he supports Chris, saying “he’s my f*cken friend” in a recent tweet in response to the drama.