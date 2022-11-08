Ethan Klein claps back at Elon Musk with special t-shirt after Twitter suspension

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Ethan Klein has clapped back at Elon Musk after his recent Twitter suspension with a special edition t-shirt available through his company Teddy Fresh.

As of October 27, 2022, Elon Musk is the new owner and CEO of Twitter after months of deliberations between the Tesla founder and the popular social media platform.

Shortly after taking over, Musk revealed a new version of the website’s Twitter Blue subscription that will automatically verify users — leaving many to wonder what will be done about impersonation.

H3’s Ethan Klein learned what would happen the hard way, as he was met with a permanent suspension from the platform after impersonating Elon Musk recently.

Ethan Klein claps back at Elon Musk after ban

Shortly after his ban from the platform, Klein revealed during the H3 Podcast that he made a special-edition t-shirt to clap back at Elon Musk.

Launched through his clothing company Teddy Fresh, the “Elon Musk is a Piece of Sh*t” tee shows a sketch of Musk with crudely drawn devil horns and a tail drawn on top of it. =

But that’s not all, as it also says “loser” on the Tesla founder’s forehead.

As the $40 shirt is just available as a pre-order, buyers shouldn’t expect to receive their shirt until mid to late January.

As far as his feelings about the ban go, he also mentioned during the podcast that he knew he was going to be banned and did it because he doesn’t like the platform.

However, he stayed adamant about his feelings towards Elon Musk, stating that he feels the ban ‘exposed the hypocrisy of the new owner.