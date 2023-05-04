Erling Haaland admits he’s a gamer after breaking scoring record

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland admitted to being a gamer when asked about what he does after each match.

The Norwegian striker has been a sensation this year having scored 35 goals in 31 games in the Premier League alone.

In Man City’s 3-0 win against West Ham on May 3, Haaland scored a goal that made him the most prolific striker in any Premier League season. The previous record was held by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole both scoring 34 goals.

Following that performance against The Hammers, Haaland revealed his post-game routine includes a gaming session.

Haaland plays games in evenings after matches

Speaking to Sky Sports, Erling Haaland admitted to playing his fair share of video games. The Man City star revealed his interest in the hobby after being asked about his chances of beating Dixie Dean’s record of scoring 61 goals in all competitions set in 1928.

Asked about the record Haaland said: “Now I’m going to sleep on this game and then I wake up tomorrow and think about trying to get three points here against Leeds. It will not be easy with a new manager and everything but we cannot keep thinking about these records.”

Continuing on Haaland revealed what he does when he gets home: “I will become crazy in my head so I don’t think of this. I will go home now and play some video games, eat something, and then sleep.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sky Sports lead football presenter David Jones then asked Haaland what games he plays with the Norwegian forward joking: “I cannot say it’s too embarrassing.”

With 51 goals scored in all competitions, Haaland needs to score 13 goals in a maximum of just nine games to break Dean’s record.

Those nine games consist of Man City’s remaining five Premier League games, the FA Cup final, and three Champions League games if they beat Real Madrid in the semi-final.