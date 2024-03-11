Ronaldo turns up at random Sunday League game but actually flops

Brazilian football legend, Ronaldo, shocked fans and players as he turned up at a local Sunday League game, but the former Real Madrid star failed to score a goal in a thumping 7-0 defeat.

It’s not every day that a two-time Ballon d’Or winner shows up to a local park for a game of football.

But, in a promotional video for Paddy Power, that is exactly what happened at Harold Hill Football Club in Essex.

Ronaldo, 47, wound back the years as he donned a pair of white boots to come on as a ‘Super Sub’ as part of a promotional campaign from the bookmaker.

Article continues after ad

Ronaldo makes shock Sunday League appearance

However, things didn’t quite work out as you might expect.

Ronaldo was shown walking around the field, visibly yawning and even taking a phone call in a tongue-in-cheek social media clip.

Coming on at 4-0 down, his side went on to lose the match 7-0. Asked why he couldn’t turn the game around, the former Galactico playfully responded: “No chance, we’re not playing Spurs.”

Article continues after ad

Ronaldo was eventually subbed back off as he swiftly made his way back to the white limousine that dropped him off in the first place.

Although not entirely an accurate version of events, fans would have likely been hoping to at least see the striker score a goal.

Article continues after ad

After the game, Ronaldo sat down with the Daily Mail to share his thoughts on his former team, Real Madrid, and their chances of signing Man City striker Erling Haaland to play alongside Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

“Real Madrid’s policy is to have the best players in the world,” he said. “Haaland is one of the best players in the world. Everyone wants to have Haaland. He is at an unbelievable club.

“City are doing an amazing job, I think he is very happy there at the moment. But, we will see. I hope we can see all of those players together in the one club. It will remind me of the Galacticos if they all [Haaland, Mbappe and Bellingham] do end up at Real Madrid.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“If it happens [them all signing for Real Madrid], it’s going to be crazy. Watching Real Madrid playing with all of those players together. It will be an unbelievable team that will achieve remarkable things.”