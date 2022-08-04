Elon Musk to appear on NELK Boys’ Full Send podcast

Elon Musk will be appearing on NELK Boys’ Full Send podcast on August 4 and it’s safe to say fans are excited to listen to the conversation.

While there are countless podcasts on YouTube, very few can attract as many high-profile guests as the NELK Boys.

Speaking to the likes of Donald Trump, Dana White, Snoop Dogg, and Andrew Tate, the discussions they have with celebrities and online influencers draw in millions of views every episode.

The group has surprised fans once again by announcing that Elon Musk will be appearing on Full Send on August 4, and it definitely has the potential to be their biggest podcast yet.

NELK Boys set to host Elon Musk on Full Send podcast

Taking to Instagram on August 3, the group announced that Tesla’s CEO would be taking part in the Full Send podcast.

While it’s impossible to know what they’re going to talk about, it’s likely that the show is going to cover a variety of interesting topics.

If you’re interested in tuning into the episode, it’s airing on the FULL SEND PODCAST YouTube channel at 8:30 PM EST / 5:30 PM PT on August 4.

NELK The FULL SEND PODCAST YouTube channel has over 1.5 million subscribers.

With the Mike Tyson episode racking up over 8 million views and the recent Andrew Tate conversation already passing 6 million, it’ll be interesting to see if Elon can overtake them both.

It’s safe to say he garners a lot of interest, with Joe Rogan’s Elon podcast reaching a whopping 60 million views, this is definitely an episode that’s worth tuning into.