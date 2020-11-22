WingsofRedemption banned from Twitch for hate speech - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Jordie ‘WingsofRedemption’ Jordan has revealed he was banned from the streaming platform for hate speech, but has also criticized Twitch for not being clear in the exact reasons behind his ban.

Any Twitch streamer will know how careful the platform requires creators to be while live. Many streamers have, in the past, been baited into showing unsafe images or videos on stream, as viewers try and get them banned for a troll.

Twitch are also known to crack down hard on any streamer who is perceived to break their rules and community guidelines.

It seems that WingsofRedemption, a popular streamer known primarily for Call of Duty, but also a variety of games, was banned on November 21 for ‘hate speech.’

It was not initially clear what caused the South Carolina resident to be banned, but he tweeted out to confirm to his followers that it was for a violation of Twitch’s rules on hate speech.

“So I got banned 7 days on Twitch for using hate speech,” he explained. “I’ve emailed them and I’ll let you know when I get official word for what for.”

However, it seems that Jordan was not satisfied with Twitch’s written response, describing the reply he received as a “blanket statement”.

