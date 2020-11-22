WingsofRedemption banned from Twitch for hate speech - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Jordie ‘WingsofRedemption’ Jordan has revealed he was banned from the streaming platform for hate speech, but has also criticized Twitch for not being clear in the exact reasons behind his ban.
Any Twitch streamer will know how careful the platform requires creators to be while live. Many streamers have, in the past, been baited into showing unsafe images or videos on stream, as viewers try and get them banned for a troll.
Twitch are also known to crack down hard on any streamer who is perceived to break their rules and community guidelines.
It seems that WingsofRedemption, a popular streamer known primarily for Call of Duty, but also a variety of games, was banned on November 21 for ‘hate speech.’
It was not initially clear what caused the South Carolina resident to be banned, but he tweeted out to confirm to his followers that it was for a violation of Twitch’s rules on hate speech.
“So I got banned 7 days on Twitch for using hate speech,” he explained. “I’ve emailed them and I’ll let you know when I get official word for what for.”
However, it seems that Jordan was not satisfied with Twitch’s written response, describing the reply he received as a “blanket statement”.
“Well Twitch got back to me and gave me a blanket statement,” he said. “They wont tell me what I said to get banned just that I said something. How are you to learn if you don’t point it out?”
Jordan confirmed that his ban is a week-long, the same as was received by xQc for his behavior in a recent Twitch Rivals Fall Guys event. Barring any last-minute u-turn from Twitch, he’ll be free to return to the platform on November 28.
Wings of Redemption has been caught up in a number of controversies on Twitch in the past. Most notably, he was slammed for demanding viewers donate to him hourly, else he would quit the game.
At the time of his ban, Jordan had just under 200,000 followers on Twitch. He was previously incredibly popular on YouTube, before stopping uploads and moving almost exclusively to Twitch.