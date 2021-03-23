Dream calls out his "horrible" fans for how they reacted to #CancelDreamStans trend - Dexerto

Dream has called out a small portion of fans, who he described as “horrible,” for reacting bitterly to the #CancelDreamStans trend and harassing other streamers.

Earlier this week, #CancelDreamStans started trending on social media after some of Dream’s followers were accused of sending death threats to other streamers who didn’t like his content.

But while he said he “doesn’t support death threats or threats at all,” he defended his fan base and hit back at those who criticized it. He claimed the toxic fans are a significant minority.

His response didn’t sit too well with other content creators, including Kaceytron, who slammed stan culture for being toxic and harmful. She claimed his fans have been “ageist, ableist, sexist, and incredibly toxic” towards and believes they’re “making Twitch unsafe.”

Kaceytron discussed the issue with her friends in a recent stream, and one of them called out popular Minecraft streamers like Dream for not doing enough to discourage the bad behavior.

Eventually, Dream appeared in the chat and asked if he could join the conversation. They invited him and wanted to hear what he had to say.

“The dox thing is horrible, and nobody should ever do that,” he said. “Everybody who does that knows that what they’re doing is horrible and wrong.”

He also mentioned how he’s been in the community for a long time, and he and his friends have been victims of it too. “It’s just something that’s been around since the beginning of the internet.”

However, they wanted him to bite the bullet and publicly denounce the stans who have been harassing, doxing, and generally being toxic towards others, including Kaceytron. And he did.

“Well, of course [I denounce them]. The thing is, my stans obviously do the same thing and report accounts that do things like that, and anybody who posts things like that will get shunned out of the community. I don’t consider them a part of the community.”

He described them as the “minority” and said “most of those people are using burner accounts because if they didn’t, if they use their own accounts, they would get held accountable.”

“They’d get people going after them and saying it’s totally wrong.”