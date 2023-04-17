Dr Disrespect teases new song with Drake & The Weeknd as AI track goes viral

Dr Disrespect says he recorded a new song featuring Drake & The Weeknd, just as an AI-generated track featuring the two musicians has begun to go viral.

Over the years, YouTube star Dr Disrespect has amassed a sizable audience from his iconic song releases.

Whenever he teases a new song while streaming, fans of the two-time Blockbuster Video Game World Champion can’t get enough of his creations.

When posting about his upcoming stream on Twitter, he mentioned a new song with Drake & The Weeknd — but didn’t release any more detail about what would be an iconic collaboration.

Dr Disrespect claims to have recorded a new song

In the tweet, Doc posted that he was set to go live 30 minutes after posting and teased the possible iconic song collab.

“Just recorded a new song alongside Drake and Weekend so I’m feeling good today,” he said.

Fans took to the replies to share their excitement for a new song, but the collab may not be what fans are expecting.

On April 15, 2023, a TikToker by the name of ghostwriter977 uploaded an AI-generated song featuring both Drake & The Weeknd titled “Heart on my sleeve,” and it’s taken the internet by storm.

Just in the writer’s first video upload, the song has been viewed over 10 million times with millions more coming from other videos and Twitter posts about the remix.

Dr Disrespect has always been a step ahead of others in the industry, adopting new technology like how his game studio is using the Polygon blockchain to provide value to players of their first game, Deadrop.

While Ninja has proven that it is possible for streamers to collaborate with celebrities like Drake, it’s unknown whether or not this is the case for Doc’s newest song.

Whether it’s a new recording or Doc’s glorious vocals on top of the AI-generated track, fans of the two-time are patiently waiting for it to release.

