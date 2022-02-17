Dr Disrespect debuts new song on YouTube and fans can’t get enough

YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect has revealed a sneak peek at an unreleased song he’s been working on, leaving fans all over the world excited for it to be available soon.

Since Dr Disrespect began his YouTube channel, he has amassed over 3.7 million followers and has received hundreds of thousands of viewers on his live streams where he plays a variety of games like Warzone, Escape From Tarkov, and more.

That’s not everything the content creator does, however, as he has released several of his own songs and even owns his own game studio called Midnight Society.

Doc has revealed a new unreleased song during a recent Escape from Tarkov stream, and members of The Champions Club are excited for it to hopefully be available soon.

Dr Disrespect reveals an unreleased song

On February 15, Dr Disrespect was live-streaming Tarkov with fellow YouTube streamer DrLupo when a viewer asked the creator to “play the unreleased song.”

After reading the comment, the Two-Time quietly switched from his game and the song began playing just seconds later.

The Doc-led vocals begin, and fans of the creator quickly began flooding the chat with love and support for the unreleased song, asking when it would be released.

(Song begins at 8:44:30 in the video below)

Fans of Dr Disrespect who were watching the stream during the song tease compared his latest track’s sci-fi sounds to Christopher Nolan’s 2014 movie, Interstellar.

The soundtrack to the movie was composed by Hans Zimmer, who is known for his work on the soundtrack to movies like The Dark Night and Dune.

According to a playlist on Docs YouTube channel, the song will be the 6th song created by the streamer. It’s unknown at the time of writing when he plans on releasing the track, so we’ll patiently until he announces.