Dr Disrespect roasts TimTheTatman's Twitch stream with hilarious video

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect hilariously roasted Timothy 'TimTheTatman' Betar in a September 18 tweet. The Two-Time Champion took the Twitch personality to task for his overly excessive use of the word "bro."

Dr Disrespect continues to be one of the most watched streamers in the world, pulling in thousands of viewers a broadcast. His move to YouTube in August has been wildly successful, with the personality already teaming up with stars like PewDiePie and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Advertisement

Though Doc's mustache might be legendary, so are his hilarious "feuds" with friends. The Two-Time went viral when he jokingly compiled footage of Twitch streamer TimTheTatman, and roasted him for his repetitive use of "bro" in broadcasts.

Dr Disrespect roasts TimTheTatman

Dr Disrespect knows how to have a friendly rivalry – whether that's roasting Michael 'shroud' Grzesiek's infamous beard, or taking jabs at TimTheTatman. However, Doc and Betar have had a long-running back and forth that is absolutely hilarious.

Advertisement

On September 18, he raised the stakes in their friendly feud and called the Twitch star out for his excessive use of "bro" during broadcasts. "Just from the first 5 minutes of your intro timthetatman," his tweet read.

Read More: TikTok set to be blocked from US app stores this weekend



The YouTube streamer included a compilation video of Tim that showed him using the word "bro" over and over again in a short span of time: "Bro. Bro what's going on? Here's the thing, bro. Like you're in Europe, bro!"

Just from the first 5 minutes of your intro @timthetatman pic.twitter.com/WWDixfHRaj — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) September 18, 2020

Taking the roast in stride, Tim had the perfect response for Doc and simply said "Bro?". The duo's back and forth exploded on social media with over 396k people watching the video. The post also attracted many "bro" replies.

Advertisement

This isn't the first time the Two-Time has taken a jab at his friend. Back in May, he mocked the streamer's "dream jeep" for having a stepladder on the driver's side door. "Timmy Tater's car looks like what happens when you let a seven-year-old kid makes his own car!" he joked.

It should be stated that the two are great friends in real life, and their rivalry is always in good fun. Doc just can't resist giving the Twitch personality a little jab any chance he gets – he does live by his motto of violence, speed and momentum, after all.

All jokes aside, Dr Disrespect continues to crush it since making YouTube his new home. The content creator continuously pulls in 70k to 100k viewers each time he goes live, and his return to streaming was a major event where over 500k people tuned in.