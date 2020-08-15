PewDiePie wins hilarious bet against Dr Disrespect in Fall Guys showdown

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect was hilariously forced into a bet by Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg after losing to the Swede in their Fall Guys showdown broadcast on August 14.

Dr Disrespect made his return to streaming on August 7 with a broadcast that pulled in over 520k viewers. The Two-Time Champion made his comeback on YouTube in a massive way.

To celebrate his new home, the star collaborated with the platform's biggest individual content creator PewDiePie for an epic showdown in the party battle royale Fall Guys.

PewDiePie defends his YouTube crown against Dr Disrespect

To finish out his first full week on YouTube, Dr Disrespect challenged PewDiePie to a showdown in Fall Guys. Combined, the two stars brought in over 340k viewers who tuned in to watch them duke it out in the battle royale.

While Doc got off to a rocky start in their best of five contests, the streamer became neck and neck with the Swedish creator. However, his attempt to troll Pewds by grabbing onto him backfired which resulted in him getting eliminated.

The Two-Time hilariously jumped up and yelled after his aggressive move didn't pan out the way he intended. "No! No! Noooo!" he screamed. PewDiePie jokingly asked "What happened?" after he won the round.

While being down at the half way point, Doc addressed his fans in an epic locker room speech. "How are we losing, Champions Club? Huh? To this guy all the way in Sweden who drives in a Volvo and takes him seven hours to go to the liquor store?"

Pewds ended up coming out victorious in the end, narrowly beating the 38-year-old 5–3 in the final round. To punish the popular streamer, the Swede made him watch his most disliked video on his channel.

In 2016, Kjellberg went viral when he asked his fans to push him to a million dislikes. Watching the video, Dr Disrespect joked, "I am so glad we joined YouTube!" Laughing, the YouTuber replied, "Right? This is what is ahead of you! If you need any tips, I got you."

Despite winning, PewDiePie congratulated his friend on his return to streaming and said that he was "excited" for him to be on YouTube. Dr Disrespect then suggested they do an IRL stream together in the future, which the 30-year-old agreed to.

The two gaming giants pulled off an entertaining show that brought both of their massive audiences together. The stream even saw the Two-Time having to learn about the Floor Gang meme. Whenever the personalties decide to collaborate again, it's sure to be a must-watch event.