Dr Disrespect roasts shroud's beard during Logitech announcement

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect mocked Michael 'shroud' Grzesiek's new Logitech commercial on social media. The Two-Time Champion took the Twitch star to task over his now-infamous facial hair.

Shroud made his epic return to streaming in August after Mixer shocked the industry by shutting down in June. The FPS god's first stream back sent the community into a frenzy when he debuted a new look featuring a thick beard.

The streamer's facial hair became a popular topic of discussion once again on September 15th when his friend Dr Disrespect jokingly roasted his appearance in the new Logitech commercial.

Dr Disrespect roasts shroud over Logitech commercial

On September 15, shroud announced on Twitter that he had teamed up with Logitech to release gaming peripherals with his branding on. The streamer revealed a mouse, headset, and keyboard with his logo.

The Twitch star has infamously used the company's products for years, and now has his very own line. The 26-year-old also posted a commercial that he starred in to promote the items.

"Started using Logitech G products years ago and now we have a line of our own. Introducing the shroud x Logitech," his post read.

Started using Logitech G products years ago and now we have a line of our own. Introducing the shroud x @LogitechG PRO line. Get yours: https://t.co/lALCEnGFtk pic.twitter.com/YnH9zwroKu — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) September 15, 2020

The personality's close friend, Dr Disrespect, immediately responded to the commercial by cracking a joke about his facial hair. "Since no one else will say it I will Shroud....it's time to shave," he said.

Doc's tweet quickly went viral, and sparked many memes about the Twitch streamer's iconic beard. Shroud's appearance has been jokingly compared to Half Life protagonist Gordon Freeman, and to Adam Sandler in the hit 2019 film Uncut Gems.

This isn't the first time Doc has poked fun of his friend. In April, the Two-Time hilariously roasted Grzesiek's Xbox ad campaign by comparing its production quality to his own Twitch commercial.

While shroud has yet to respond to the tweet at the time of writing, it should be stated that two personalities have a history of jokingly taking shots at each other as it's all in good fun.

Beard memes aside, the streamer's return to Twitch has been nothing short of incredible. In August, the star pulled in over 516k viewers during his first stream alone.