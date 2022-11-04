Dr Disrespect reveals “revolutionary” AI program to create content

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Dr Disrespect has revealed he is launching a brand new program, named Bonfire, allowing content creators to develop an avatar, attached their voice to it and make it available for their audience to use and engage with — all through AI.

The Doc announced the new program via Twitter, stating “the only competition to me is AI me”.

He explains that “we’ve been working on revolutionary AI technology” that creates “AI influencer voices, AI influencer avatars, [and] AI VO with more emotion”.

It can be accessed at Bonfire.tv and includes a rundown of how the generator works and operates. As a way to demonstrate the new software, Dr Disrespect has created an avatar of his own, one that looks and sounds just like him.

Content creators will be able to generate their own voiced avatar in four steps, according to the Bonfire website. From there, they’ll then be able to share and use the avatar across different platforms and for both long and short-length content.

Bonfire will also offer subscription and moderation options as a way for streamers and content creators to give their audience the chance to use their created avatar and share it.

For those interested, there is currently a waitlist to join early access for Dr Disrespect’s new Voice Over Generator. The link so sign up can be found here. There are two different waitlists, content creator or fan, that users can sign up for.