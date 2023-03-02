Doctors warn against viral potato juice cure for strep throat

Health experts are warning against a viral TikTok trend that claims raw potato juice can cure strep throat.

TikTok is home to a wide variety of viral fads and trends, many of which aim to improve users’ health in unconventional ways.

Last year, for example, TikTok was abuzz with a drink called the ‘internal shower,’ which saw users combine chia seeds with lemon juice to relieve constipation. However, nutritionists claimed that there was no guarantee this concoction would cause any relief.

Now, another health fad is taking over the site — and doctors are urging users to seek medical attention, instead.

Experts urge TikTokers against using potato juice for strep throat

If you’ve been browsing TikTok lately, you may have come across a health ‘hack’ that claims drinking potato juice can cure strep throat.

Strep throat is caused by bacteria, resulting in a sore throat, fever, and swollen tonsils, among other symptoms. While a trip to the doctor is usually recommended to cure the infection with antibiotics, a few TikTokers are claiming that they put their strep throat on pause with potato juice.

For example, one TikToker urged netizens to drink 6-8 ounces of raw potato juice a day to clear up their strep throat, saying the method was a ‘natural remedy’ that could relieve symptoms in ‘2-3 days.’

Unsplash.com: Hai Ngyen Potatoes: Boil ’em, mash ’em, don’t drink ’em to cure strep throat.

Yet another claimed that her daughter’s strep throat was gone “within two hours” after using the potato juice remedy — but doctors are saying otherwise.

TikToker and medical doctor ‘Dr. Idz’ is hitting back at this latest health trend, calling it “one of the most dangerous” health fads he’s seen online.

“Do not treat your child with potato juice if they have severe throat symptoms,” Dr. Idz advised. “If a potato juice seems to ease the sore throat, symptom relief does not mean the bacterial infection is dead.”

“If your child has strep throat, get it treated quickly and properly. Don’t listen to these quacks online.”

This is just the latest health trend coming under fire from professionals after TikTokers started marinating their chicken breasts in NyQuil last year.