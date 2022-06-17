What is TikTok’s viral ‘internal shower’ trend & does it actually work?

TikTok users are going viral by testing the popular ‘internal shower’ recipe, with videos featuring the trend garnering millions of likes and views from curious users — but what exactly is an internal shower, and does it really work?

Often these two worlds blend into one another, as creators share their favorite recipes that they claim will have certain health benefits, whether that’s weight loss, or something else.

The latest recipe to sweep the app is being dubbed the ‘internal shower,’ and as the name might suggest, this is a beverage that, according to some TikTokers, is supposed to relieve constipation.

To make the drink, people add two tablespoons of chia seeds to a glass of water, then squeeze in some lemon juice. Then, they mix it all together, wait for about five to ten minutes, and drink the interesting concoction.

Does the internal shower recipe work?

Several users have reported that it did indeed help with their constipation, however, some experts have warned people against jumping on to this trend too quickly.

Speaking to Yahoo, nutritionist Signe Svanfeldt said: “The ‘internal shower’ could help to aid bowel movements, although it is not certain that constipation will be relieved by drinking it.”

She went on to say: “Consuming chia seeds and water is safe unless you are allergic or have any underlying disease where you are sensitive to eating seeds. Too high doses of dietary fibre for those that aren’t used to it can, however, actually have the opposite effect, and result in an upset stomach, constipation and bloating.”

The internal shower tag on TikTok has nearly 50 million views, with more creators recording their reactions to the drink each day.

A coffee and lemon ‘weight loss’ drink went similarly viral on TikTok in the past, however, experts called the drink trend “nonsense.”