Dixie D’Amelio divides fans with icy new hairstyle

Dixie D’Amelio has switched out her close-cropped dark hair for a platinum blonde pixie cut — and while some fans love it, others are not so enthusiastic about her new ‘do.

Dixie D’Amelio is taking some big risks with her style lately. Most recently, the TikTok star-turned-music artist chopped off her long, dark hair in favor of a buzz cut, seemingly amid her breakup from ex-boyfriend Noah Beck.

She’s been growing out her short ‘do ever since and seems keen on keeping her pixie for the time being… but no one anticipated what she’d do next.

In her latest stylistic change, it looks like the eldest D’Amelio sister is eschewing the dark hair she shares with the rest of her family in favor of icy, platinum-blonde locks.

Article continues after ad

Dixie D’Amelio goes blonde in latest hairstyle transformation

On February 28, Dixie posted a photo to Instagram that threw her fans for a loop. In the pic, Dixie poses with a carefully-coiffed pixie cut dyed blinding blonde — a major change from the black hair she’s had throughout her career.

Thus far, it looks like Dixie is receiving mixed responses from fans and fellow creators, and has even limited the comments on her Instagram post celebrating the new look.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In fact, several commenters compared her to Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy, with a few writing, “Draco Malfoy who?” and, “It’s cute as hell, but it’s screaming Draco Malfoy.”

Article continues after ad

Still, others compared her to the late British royal Princess Diana, while others couldn’t help but feel it reminded them of Charlize Theron in the 90s.

Instagram: dixiedamelio

Even Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriend, Landon Barker, joined in on the comparisons, joking in a humorous comment: “MGK!”

For now, it’s clear that Dixie is carving her own stylistic path from her sister as she continues making music despite what fans or critics think.

She’s just the latest TikToker to give fans whiplash after viewers were shocked into thinking Addison Rae had gotten a pixie cut after posing in a wig for a photoshoot last year.