Dixie D'Amelio & Noah Beck tease steamy kiss in "Be Happy" remix video

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio and her totally-not-boyfriend Noah Beck may have just sent their fanbases into chaos after Dixie revealed a behind-the-scenes look into her upcoming music video — and it involves a steamy smooch with Noah.

After breaking up with ex-boyfriend Griffin Johnson, it seems that Dixie D’Amelio — big sis to TikTok Queen Charli D’Amelio — has already moved on, with many fans speculating that she is actually dating the Sway House’s Noah Beck on the low.

However, the two have staunchly confirmed that they’re just friends in spite of the affectionate photos of them at the beach — which, funny enough, set the stage for yet another romantic encounter for them in a sneak peek of Dixie’s upcoming music video.

Having already recorded and released her first song, ‘Be Happy,’ Dixie has now pushed out a full-fledged remix of the track, featuring none other than Lil’ Mosey and blackbear, the music video for which is still forthcoming.

That didn’t stop Dixie from teasing the video for her fans, though, Premiering some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the set that included an affectionate beach getaway between herself and Noah Beck.

That’s not all; aside from cuddling on the sand, the two even shared an on-screen smooch toward the very end of the video, as if Dixie was finally giving fans some sort of confirmation that she and Noah are more than just “friends.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q7u0xsMw3EE

Viewers seem to be all in on the possibility, with many speculating that their “just friends” story is really just a coverup.

“Okay, she’s definitely dating Noah now,” one commenter wrote. “It’s officallllllll.”

And then y’all say your friends cmon dixie — dixie._.sticks (@sticks_dixie) September 16, 2020

“And then y’all say you’re friends, c’mon Dixie,” another chimed in.

ok shes definitely dating noah now its officallllllll☺︎︎ — carolinebrqwnn (@carolinebrqwnn) September 16, 2020

“I’m so sorry, but they cannot be ‘just friends,’” one fan added. “Noah and Dixie, that is.”

While viewers aren’t convinced they’re just buds, it seems that both parties are keeping their relationship under wraps, for now — if they’re even in a relationship, in the first place.

Dixie has yet to release an official date for her music videos release, either, leaving shippers waiting for the full video as speculation surrounding the TikTokers continues to grow.