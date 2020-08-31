Are Dixie D'Amelio & Noah Beck dating? TikTok stars fuel speculation

Fans of Dixie D’Amelio have been left split after she appeared to get close with Noah Beck, but are the TikTok stars really dating?

As TikTok has blown up and created a number of stars, fans have wanted to get more and more details about what’s happening in their personal lives – be that where they’re living, who they’re friends with, and even who they’re dating.

For Dixie D’Amelio, the sister of TikTok superstar Charli, her relationships have been under the microscope ever since she was dating Griffin Johnson. The pair split back in early August, with fans dissecting a number of cryptic social media posts from each other.

Now though, it appears as if Dixie has moved on and struck something up with Noah Beck, leaving fans a bit torn on wheter or not they want to ship the pairing.

Are Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck actually dating?

On August 30, the pair of TikTok stars were papped by The Hollywood Fix getting pretty close while out in Los Angles for a dinner.

In the short video, Dixie is spotting swooping up close with Noah as the pair start chatting, but someone quickly realizes that there is a camera following them is steps in front as they wrap up their conversation.

While the quick clip doesn’t confirm anything, fans quickly decided whether they were for or against a possible relationship – chiming in across all of social media.

Dixie D’Amelio seen getting intimate with Noah Beck. Fans have mixed reactions to speculation they may be dating. Experts say paparazzi cashing in either way. Dr. Oz did not respond for comment. What are your thoughts?

via @HollywoodFix pic.twitter.com/qmuiaBqe3k — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 30, 2020

Fans reacting to Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck potentially dating. pic.twitter.com/BPNgDcFmwr — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 30, 2020

Hype House founder Thomas Petrou even got in on the act, responding to a TikTok of the pair together with a simple comment of “ship.”

However, while fan opinion might be split on the matter, neither Dixie or Noah have responded and said anything publicly as to whether or not they’re officially item or were just hanging out as friends.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not they will say anything but until then, fans are going to try and dissect clues one way or another to try and get an answer.