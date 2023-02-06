Diners flee restaurant as it erupts into flames in horrifying viral video

In a viral TikTok, horrified diners were seen fleeing after a sparkler in a drink caused a huge fire at an Italian restaurant.

Several customers ran for their lives when the Caffe di Milano restaurant at the The Arcadian centre in Birmingham, UK, erupted into flames.

The incident, which occurred on February 4, was captured by TikToker karolinahojda, who posted a video showing huge flames engulfing the Italian restaurant.

In the horrifying 13-second clip, which has amassed 6.6 million views, a staff member was seen trying to throw a small bucket of water to tackle the blaze.

Meanwhile, panicked and screaming diners were seen rushing to gather their possessions and dashing for the exit.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11pm, but when firefighters arrived, staff had already put out the flames. There were no injuries reported.

According to BirminghamLive, it’s believed the blaze was lit by a sparkler in a cocktail which caught on a hanging wall decoration.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 11pm to Caffe Di Milano on Hurst Street. We sent two crews. The fire was out on arrival – the staff had managed to put the fire out before we got there.

“We made sure it was safe and completed damping down and cutting away of anything that wasn’t safe. The stop came at 11.27pm.”

In the comment section of the TikTok video, viewers couldn’t believe that the staff member used a bucket of water to douse the flames.

“Anyone heard of a fire extinguisher not a bucket of water?” one viewer questioned.

“Cannot believe she basically threw a cup of water over a blazing 10ft high fire,” another wrote.

“It’s the person throwing water from that tiny bucket that got me,” a third added.

