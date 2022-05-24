Destiny claims Trainwreck offered him $100k following Twitch ban

Veteran content creator Steven ‘Destiny’ Bonnel has revealed that he received a generous offer from popular gambling streamer Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam after being permanently banned from Twitch.

Having begun streaming in 2011, Destiny is considered one of the pioneers of the streaming community. Although he started his career streaming Starcraft II, he later became renowned for his heated political and social commentary.

However, he found himself regularly in hot water with Twitch and faced numerous suspensions for some of his controversial comments. It all came to a head in March 2022 when Destiny was banned from the Amazon-owned platform for good.

Understandably, the news came as a huge blow for Destiny who set his sights on YouTube. Although, one of his fellow streamers Trainwreck was quick to show his support following the ban.

Trainwreck offered Destiny $100k after ban

On May 23, Destiny claimed that following on from his ban Trainwreck contacted him and offered him $100k to support himself.

“When I got banned on Twitch. Train DM’d me and offered me $100,000,” Destiny claimed. Although Trainwreck insisted that he “really should” take the money, ultimately Destiny rejected the offer.

He was nonetheless blown away by the kind gesture. He added: “I legitimately 100% think that he would have given me that money. I haven’t talked to him in a while, sometimes we’re on the shows we fight or whatever but […] I thought that was a really friendly extension of goodwill.”

Timestamp 5:56:35

Destiny stated that he was reluctant to share the news at first as he didn’t want “people hitting [Trainwreck] up for money.”

However, he soon changed his mind after Trainwreck revealed how much money he’d donated to fans in his career having pulled in huge amounts of cash through his gambling streams.

Destiny might have turned down Trainwreck in the end, but he was clearly touched by the “cool gesture” from his fellow streamer, even though they hadn’t “actively talked” to each other leading up to his suspension.