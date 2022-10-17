Deji vs Floyd Mayweather will be hosted by KSI’s Misfits Boxing brand

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather is one of the most exciting influencer boxing matchups in recent memory – and the whole show just got more exciting now that the bout is officially a part of the Misfits Boxing catalog.

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr. is arguably the best boxer of all time, so every time he sets foot into the ring, it’s a big deal all around the world. He’s taking on another exhibition fight, akin to the one he had with Logan Paul back in 2021, and this time around he’s squaring off with Deji Olatunji.

While Floyd has his own promotion company, it has now been confirmed that this bout will be going down as a part of KSI’s Misfits Boxing brand.

KSI’s Misfits Boxing will host Deji vs Floyd Mayweather

As confirmed by Mams Taylor, the event will be going down November 13 at the Coca-Cola arena in Dubai as part of the Global Titans series.

Alongside the news of Misfits’ involvement, we also know that the broadcast is in partnership with DAZN, which has been the primary sports entertainment platform associated with influencer boxing for the last two years.

Misfits has been responsible for two cards already, with the company playing host to KSI’s fights against Swarmz and Pineda back in August, as well as the MB2 event earlier in October.

While the first two cards were successful in various ways, there’s no bigger draw in all of boxing than Mayweather, so this represents a serious step up for the young promotion.

The stakes of an exhibition are certainly lower than a normal contest, and Floyd has talked plenty about his mindset going into the fight.

Even though he’s a legendary fighter who boasts an undefeated 50-0 record, he recently admitted that he wouldn’t care at all if he got knocked in one that “don’t count” now that he’s done with the pro world.

Still, the experience advantage over his young opponent (who is a modest 1-3 in pro competition) should be enough to carry him over the line, even if he’s just looking to “have some fun” while he’s out there.