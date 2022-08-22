Def Noodles announces another Super Roast Battle after MoistCr1TiKaL slams “horrible” event

YouTube commentator Def Noodles has announced yet another Super Roast Battle after fellow creator MoistCr1TiKaL slammed the first event for being a “complete f**king disaster.”

Def Noodles orchestrated his first-ever Super Roast Battle on August 19, where he invited his critics and fellow comedians to come roast each other after being heavily criticized online over the past few months.

Def advertised the event on his Twitter account, promising fans an exciting event… but viewers were left stunned for all the wrong reasons after watching the livestream for themselves.

Many critics considered the Super Roast Battle “physically painful” to watch, with the term “cringe” being used a multitude of times to describe the “awkward” insults being thrown around between Def and other participants in the stream’s comments section.

Popular internet personality MoistCr1TiKaL notably chimed in on the situation, calling the event “horrible” and a “complete f**king disaster” in an August 21 YouTube video.

“Imagine Fyre Festival, but if it actually happened and was worse than anyone could have imagined,” he described the stream. “This is unreal.”

“Nobody knew each other, literally nobody. So all they can do is roast each other’s appearance, because they don’t know them. They’re random people he got together and told them to roast each other.”

Def responded to Moist’s comments in an August 22 YouTube video, where he sarcastically issued an apology to the YouTuber and announced another Super Roast Battle event.

“Mr. Critikal, I would like to extend my sincerest apologies for causing you to cringe while watching my roast battle,” Def said. “I truly wish that you had not been forced to witness such a level of banality for your personal amusement in your entire life.”

“I’m thoroughly disappointed that I dared put something together for my fans, and that the ones who attended thoroughly enjoyed the experience, or so they told me,” he added.

Def went on to claim that “the only way for me to make this situation right again” was to host yet another Super Roast Battle, which he announced for September 2 at 8 PM PT at the same venue, with tickets being posted for sale on Tuesday, August 30.

MoistCr1TiKaL has yet to respond to Def’s “apology” video at the time of writing, leaving fans awaiting yet another possible installment in the Super Roast Battle saga.