Deaf Fortnite & Apex Legends streamer Ewok joins XSET

Fortnite and Apex Legends streamer Soleil ‘Ewok’ Wheeler, formerly of FaZe Clan, has officially joined XSET.

Ewokmade history in 2019 when they joined FaZe Clan at the age of just 13, and a year later came out as trans, identifying as male and bisexual, writing at the time that “I want to be open about it and educate people but feel comfortable with myself…This is truly a big decision and I know it’ll impact some people.”

Now, two years later, Ewok continues to create content after parting ways with FaZe Clan, mixing vlogging and fitness in with his regular gaming schedule — and he’s doing it for XSET.

“Having gotten to know Ewok when I was at FaZe and watching his incredible journey to superstar streamer, positive example to the trans community and his continued representation of the deaf community, it is amazing to welcome him to his new XSET family,” said Co-Founder and CEO of XSET, Greg Selkoe. “Ewok is an incredible talent and we can’t wait to do some killer stuff together at XSET.”

When they first formed, XSET sought to “build out a team that exemplifies a community that welcomes all.” To them, Ewok joining is “a testament of how the organization has a clear focus on cultivating an inclusive organization.”

XSET has a growing presence in the esports and content space, fielding teams in Valorant, Fortnite, Rocket League, and more.

They also boast a star-studded list of investors and partners including the likes of hip-hop artist Swae Lee, NFL star Ezekiel Elliot, and rapper Tee Grizzley.