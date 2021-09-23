David Dobrik finally returns to America after green card issues in Slovakia

YouTube star David Dobrik is finally back in the States after being stranded in Slovakia amidst his first-ever trip abroad since immigrating to America at six years old.

David Dobrik is one of YouTube’s more popular content creators. On September 7, the influencer stated in a vlog that he had finally obtained a green card in the United States, which would allow him to leave the country and return to his former home country of Slovakia.

Dobrik initially emigrated from Slovakia to America at six years old. Protected by DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — Dobrik was allowed to live in the U.S. … but if he were to leave, he wouldn’t be able to return for a decade.

Finally in possession of the necessary documentation of his citizenship, Dobrik took his friends to visit Slovakia with him. However, when it came time to leave the country, he found himself unable to follow his friends back to Los Angeles.

David Dobrik explains why he was stuck in Slovakia

“I’m still in Slovakia, except now it’s only me and Taylor,” Dobrik updated fans in a September 21 Instagram story. “Everyone went back home, because this is taking way longer, and it is a lot harder than I thought it was, getting my visa and green card.”

David Dobrik finally returns to United States amid Slovakia trip

This left fans of Dobrik concerned, awaiting further information from the Vlog Squad leader. Luckily, on September 23, the YouTuber confirmed that he had been able to come back home, as posted in a celebratory Instagram photoset of himself posing in front of the Washington monument.

“THEY LET ME BACK INTO AMERICA!!” Dobrik said of the situation. “All I had to do was exchange 12 Teslas and Jason’s firstborn for my green card!!”

Responses to Dobrik’s international kerfuffle have been decidedly mixed, but it appears that fans and friends of the influencer are happy that he’s back stateside after his visit to Slovakia… although it looks like Jason might be a bit surprised by the whole ‘exchanging his firstborn’ bit.