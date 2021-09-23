Harry Jowsey addresses Nikita Dragun hookup rumors after music video drama

Influencer Harry Jowsey has addressed rumors he hooked up with YouTuber Nikita Dragun, after an image of him appeared in her new music video ‘D*ck,’ which caused a big stir online.

Nikita Dragun is a beauty influencer with over 3 million YouTube subscribers to her name. She’s also very active on Instagram, where she released the music video for her song simply titled ‘D*ck’ on September 15.

In the video, she shows various screenshots of fairly high-profile stars who had DMed her including rapper Tyga, along with pictures of her with various different men.

The video divided viewers, with some accusing the influencer of trying to “expose” the people that had messaged her privately. Nikita went on to deny claims that she “hooked up with every guy in the video.”

Advertisement

One individual to appear in the video was Harry Jowsey, an Australian influencer who previously took part in the reality dating show ‘Too Hot to Handle.’ This led to many fans wondering whether the star had been with Nikita at any point. He addressed the rumors on the BFFs podcast on September 22.

“The first thing that I was concerned about when she posted that was first off, her safety,” Harry said. “Like, there’s a lot of big names in that and I’m sure that there’s people that she’s hooked up with that wouldn’t want that type of stuff to be out there.”

Advertisement

He went on to say: “I’m hugely attracted to people’s energy, it doesn’t really matter who they are. So with Nikita like, if you guys know her, you meet her, especially offline, she’s very powerful, she’s very driven, she’s very attractive, and very successful in many senses. So, I don’t know like, I’ve always been attracted to her.”

Topic starts at 0:39

He didn’t go into many details, however, he did explain that he’s waiting to see whether Nikita’s okay with talking about it, saying: “Once she’s ready to talk about it, I’m more than happy to talk about it.”

Advertisement

Although the drama surrounding the video has simmered down somewhat now, many fans are wondering whether Nikita will divulge a full explanation of the video.