Shane Dawson feels he ‘ruined lives’ of people around him with past mistakes

YouTuber Shane Dawson has revealed that he feels like he “ruined everybody’s lives” around him due to his past mistakes, on an episode of The Sip with Ryland Adams and Lizze Gordon.

Shane Dawson is a YouTuber with over 20 million subscribers. He’s been making and uploading videos since 2008, and in recent years has had huge hits with his various docu-series on well-known creators such as Jeffree Star and Tana Mongeau.

In June 2020, YouTube suspended monetization on all three of Dawson’s YouTube channels, after he addressed backlash regarding his past ‘racial comedy’ in a twenty-minute video on the site.

He hasn’t uploaded to his channel since then, and while at first, he was relatively silent on social media, in recent months he has been making more appearances on Instagram to update fans, hinting at an eventual return.

On September 22, Shane appeared in an episode of The Sip podcast with his fiancé Ryland Adams and co-host Lizze Gordon, and spoke about how his mental health has been. He also revealed the effect he believes his controversies have had on the people around him.

“This is such a dark place to go but over the last couple years I feel like—and I’ve really tried to work through it—but it is hard not to feel like I’ve ruined everybody’s lives around me because of my mistakes in the past, and that was definitely a feeling for a while. And it’s like, I don’t know, I just felt like, you kind of got thrown through the mud…,” he said.

The response in the comment section of the video was largely positive, with many praising Shane for talking about his mental health so candidly in the episode.

It’s not clear if or when he’ll be making a return to YouTube, but it looks like he has content creation in some capacity firmly in his line of sight.