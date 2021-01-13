Logo
David Dobrik addresses rumors about his sexuality

Published: 13/Jan/2021 20:37

by Virginia Glaze
David Dobrik addresses rumors about his sexuality
PAPER, YouTube

David Dobrik

David Dobrik is one of YouTube’s biggest stars, best known for his high-energy vlogs that feature his friend group — but considering his low-profile dating life, some rumors have spread regarding his orientation.

When it comes to YouTubers, few are as bombastic as David Dobrik. Boasting over 18 million subscribers, Dobrik — much like MrBeast — has become hailed as a veritable internet celebrity for giving away huge amounts of cash to his fans and orchestrating insane stunts (like the time he buried his friend up to his head in his backyard).

However, it seems that Dobrik’s dating life is constantly up in the air; while rumors have often circulated about his involvement with names like Corinna Kopf, singer Madison Beer, and even his own assistant, Natalie, the YouTuber has denied any claims of being romantic with just about anyone throughout his career.

It seems that his silence on the subject has sparked quite a few rumors, many of which theorize that Dobrik could be bisexual.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DAVID DOBRIK (@daviddobrik)

Luckily for curious fans, Dobrik finally addressed these rumors in a January 12 episode of his VIEWS podcast, explaining that the heart of the speculation began with a hilarious Twitter thread.

“Yeah, people think I’m bicurious,” he began. “It was so funny — there was this whole Twitter chain going on, and everyone was like, ‘This mother****er rejected Corinna, this mother****er rejected Madison Beer.”

“Someone responded like, ‘I think he’s bicurious,’” he continued. “And the person responded, ‘No, at this point, he’s just bi-himself.’”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DAVID DOBRIK (@daviddobrik)

While he found the entire exchange hilarious, Dobrik clarified that he is not bisexual, stating that he doesn’t consider himself bisexual or bicurious.

“I think I said something that made it sound like it, and I don’t wanna be like, ‘I’m not bicurious!’ because I don’t really care, but no, I don’t think I am,” he stated.

(Topic begins at 0:55)

Well, there we have it: Despite Dobrik’s ‘foreveralone’ status, it seems like he just hasn’t found the right girl — although he could just be keeping his love life under wraps for privacy’s sake, which, for David, is a thing that is regularly breached by overenthusiastic fans.

What’s your take on the rumors surrounding Dobrik’s love life? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending and stay tuned for more influencer updates!

Entertainment

Twitter takes action after Valkyrae reports harassment from stalker on social media

Published: 13/Jan/2021 19:30

by Calum Patterson
YouTube: Valkyrae

Valkyrae

100 Thieves member and streamer Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter was forced to turn her Twitter account private, due to what she calls a “delusional stalker,” who has made hundreds of accounts to evade her blocks.

A hugely successful 2020 has seen Valkyrae become the most-watched female streamer in the world, overtaking Twitch’s number one, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys.

Valkyrae, previously also a Twitch streamer, moved to YouTube exclusively, and it’s a switch that has certainly paid off. Rising to streaming superstardom with the popularity of Among Us, she now boasts almost 3 million subscribers.

However, one downside to this enormous success is the unwanted attention – specifically a problem for female content creators, Valkyrae is the target of a stalker.

Valkyrae with YouTube hoodie
YouTube
Valkyrae has over 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Dexerto has previously covered some of the stories from other prominent female streamers, including Sweet_Anita and xChocoBars, who called on more police action to be taken against stalkers.

Valkyrae’s 100 Thieves compatriot BrookeAB has also been the victim of stalking, forcing her to take months away from streaming, and social media generally.

Valkyrae’s Twitter goes private

On January 13, Valkyrae explained why she had suddenly made her Twitter account, with over 1.6 million followers, private. “Unfortunately have to keep my account private until this delusional stalker dies. He’s made hundreds of accounts for months.”

Valkyrae Twitter private tweet
Twitter: Valkyrae
Valkyrae went private to avoid the stalker on January 12.

Because the stalker can simply make a new account every time they are blocked, Valkyrae has no option to prevent them from following her other than stopping all new followers totally.

Valkyrae also called on Twitter to implement a feature whereby all accounts on the same device are blocked, when an account is blocked. However, even this wouldn’t be able to stop a determined stalker from simply gaining access through another device.

Luckily, it seems the issue was handled by Twitter shortly thereafter, as evidenced by a Tweet Rae posted nearly nine hours later. In the post, Rae thanked Twitter and wished her followers good morning from her now non-private account, hinting that her stalker has been effectively dealt with.

Social media is crucial for any content creator, and Rae not being able to grow her following and interact with new fans was far from ideal. As she is far from the only creator to deal with this problem, it’s hopeful that such measures can be implemented more regularly in the future, considering Twitter’s latest action against Rae’s stalker.