Dave Portnoy slams “roid head” Monty Lopez amid TikTok drama with Yung Gravy

Barstool Sports founder and BFFs podcast host Dave Portnoy slammed Addison Rae’s father Monty Lopez during a recent episode, calling him a “roid head” in the process.

TikTok star Addison Rae and her parents Sheri and Monty have been in the spotlight after fans were made aware that both she and her mom unfollowed her dad on Instagram and set her bio to “single.”

Just days later, Rapper Yung Gravy made a joke video asking Sheri out on a date that prompted Lopez to call him out in a video challenging him to a boxing match.

Dave Portnoy and his co-hosts spoke about the recent drama during an episode of the BFFs podcast, where Portnoy slammed Monty — calling him a “roid head” in the process.

Dave Portnoy slams “roid head” Monty Lopez

During the August 11 podcast, Portnoy and his co-hosts began talking about the drama between Monty Lopez, Sheri, and Yung Gravy.

They played the TikTok that Monty uploaded calling for a boxing match with Yung Gravy.

“He’s gotta be on steroids, right?” Dave said. “He’s definitely got muscles but he looks a little bit like a roid head. Monty seems like a nutbag.”

(Topic starts at 1:09 in the video)

He went on to talk about Sheri’s actions recently as well: “I’m gonna be honest though, Sheri Nicole isn’t doing anybody favors either. Little miss ‘bad taste in men’ and being on TikTok. Maybe she shouldn’t be on social media either?”

Co-Hosts Josh Richards and Bri Chickenfry added to the conversation, mentioning that they can understand Sheri responding more than Monty initiating drama. However, both agree that they shouldn’t be doing it in public.

“What are you doing, pick up the phone and call your ex-husband,” Bri said.