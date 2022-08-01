Dana White takes aim at Jake Paul’s fight company over Hasim Rahman cancelation

Michael Gwilliam . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

UFC President Dana White shared his thoughts on Jake Paul being forced to cancel his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr after the boxer had issues making their agreed-upon weight.

Jake Paul was left infuriated after his second would-be foe pulled out at the last moment, leaving the influencer with no one to fight at his Madison Square Garden pay-per-view event.

This marks the third time that a scheduled fight involving Jake Paul has been canceled with the first two times being ‘Love Island’ star Tommy Fury.

Amid the chaos of the event cancelation, Dana White, who has quite the history with Jake Paul, was asked to give his thoughts on ‘The Problem Child’ and his pay-per-view woes.

Dana White says Jake Paul needs “different people around him”

Despite having feuded with Jake Paul in the past over UFC fighter pay, Dana White refused to “be happy or gloat” over the YouTuber’s event being canned.

“Both those guys I’m sure put in a lot of hard work and training to get ready for this fight. Spent money to get ready for this fight. But I will say this: just because you are an account here, doesn’t mean what the f**k goes on here and doesn’t mean that you can run a fight promotion company,” the UFC boss said.

“I think that Jake Paul probably needs to get some different people around him. If he’s gonna stay in this sport, he needs to be with guys that actually really know how to put on fights.”

White’s remarks are likely a reference to former UFC employee Nakisa Bidarian who helped co-found Paul’s company Most Valuable Promotions.

Instagram/JakePaul Jake Paul’s fight against Hasim Rahman was canceled.

Additionally, the UFC President dismissed qualms about Hasim Rahman Jr unable to make weight as the reason for the cancelation.

“I think they sold under a million dollars in tickets and it cost $500,000 to turn the f**king lights on at MSG, that’s what I think,” he hypothesized. “Not to mention the fact that hotel rooms in New York and transportation and everything else is very expensive.”

It’s unclear what will come next for The Problem Child or if he will take Dana White’s advice, but for now, Jake Paul will need to wait until he gets another opportunity to improve to 6-0 in his boxing career.