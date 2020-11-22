KSI hosts PewDiePie's Meme Review and it's absolutely hilarious - Dexerto

JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji teamed up with YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg to host his epic Meme Review show. The collaboration left the two content creators in tears of laughter.

With over 107 million subscribers to his channel, PewDiePie is arguably one of the internet’s biggest sources for online humor. His wildly popular Meme Review segment tackles the latest trending jokes, and has even had Tesla CEO Elon Musk on it, amongst other celebrities.

For his November 22 episode, the Swedish star collaborated with fellow YouTuber KSI. The British personality broke down in hysterics of laughter while acting as a co-host for the hilarious show.

KSI hosts Meme Review with PewDiePie

To celebrate the epic collaboration, PewDiePie had his co-host review British memes. JJ was floored with laughter while also pointing out that most of the jokes were inaccurate about his culture. “Clearly some American wrote this,” 27-year-old joked.

However, one meme flew over both of the content creators’ heads when it said that a British website used biscuits instead of cookies to improve the user experience. “What? Nah. That’s outrageous! We don’t use biscuits as currency! That wouldn’t work anywhere,” KSI laughed. Pewds was equally as stumped: “I don’t get it.”

Another hilarious moment came when KSI tried to explain to PewDiePie what the British slang “dun know” means. “Dun know, you know that it means,” he said. “Like, you don’t know?” PewDiePie asked. JJ laughed and explained, “Nah, it’s like ‘ah, yeah!'” which just left the YouTuber even more confused.

(Topic starts a 02:53)

The duo also hilariously had a debate over the UK’s use of “crisps” instead of “chips” after reacting to a meme that called British computer microchips “microcrisps”. “I’ve lived here eight years, and I still don’t say crisps. I don’t get it,” Kjellberg said. Laughing, Olatunji sarcastically replied, “Oh my god, I hate my life.”

This isn’t the first time the pair have teamed up. In 2020, the YouTubers have had a back and forth trolling each other. During his November 2 video, PewDiePie tricked KSI by uploading an awful “fanart” to his subreddit which received thousands of upvotes.

The Meme Review episode marks their first proper collaboration which is sure to be a treat for both stars’ massive fan bases. Their show ended with Pewds and JJ attempting to make music together using a flute and an alpine horn – which was hilarious, to say the least.