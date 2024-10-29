YouTuber dubbed ‘South Africa’s Steve Irwin’ dies after cobra attack

A YouTube star known as “South Africa’s Steve Irwin” has died following complications from a cobra attack, his wife confirmed.

South African YouTuber and wildlife conservationist Graham ‘Dingo’ Dinkelman died on October 26 due to complications after being bitten by a venomous snake.

He was bitten by a cobra about a month ago, which led to him going into anaphylactic shock. The father of three had been in an induced coma while being treated in an intensive care unit and was on heavy sedatives.

His wife, Kirsty, confirmed the news of his death, writing: “Dingo fought incredibly hard throughout this very difficult period. We know that he was fighting to be here with us and we are so grateful for this.

“Sadly, despite his strength and resilience, my beloved husband passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his family.”

INSTAGRAM: dingo_dinkelman

Kirsty also thanked fans for their support, adding, “Today [October 26] is one month since the incident, and we have experienced such comfort and love from your messages and prayers from all over the world.”

He was dubbed South Africa’s Steve Irwin in a 2022 article and gained a massive global fanbase through his videos. Dingo had over 100,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 600,000 Instagram followers.

Following his death, many fans paid tribute to Dingo in the comments of his most recent video. One user said: “I’m so devastated! I’ve been watching Dingo for years. His passion for animals and personality was an absolute gift to watch. I can’t believe he’s gone.”

Another wrote: “RIP Legend! Your knowledge and enthusiasm really helped me develop a love and respect for snakes. I will miss your videos in my feed.”

The content creator isn’t the only YouTube star to have died this year; in September, NateNation lost his life in a Chevrolet Corvette rollover crash.