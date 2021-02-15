Corpse Husband stunned after fans rent plane to promote him

Corpse Husband has one of the most passionate communities of fans in the world, but even he was surprised when they upped the ante and rented out a literal plane to promote his latest single.
At this point, most of the internet is both aware of who Corpse Husband is and very conscious of how impassioned his fanbase has become. Stemming from early years spent narrating horror stories on YouTube, the internet sensation has since skyrocketed into the upper echelons of Twitter, TikTok, and Twitch as well.
But, while Corpse’s success is well-documented, perhaps nothing could be more remarkable than his fans’ adoration. Within days of winning a Times Square billboard from Gymshark by ratio’ing the brand with over half a million likes, Corpse’s fans have done it again — this time putting their money where their deep-voice-loving mouths are.
Already surging into astronomical levels of internet fame, Corpse has now made his way into the real world entirely due to his dedicated fans. Unwilling to wait on the Times Square billboard in New York City, stans put a simple message on the back of a plane: “STREAM AGORAPHOBIC ON SPOTIFY.”
And, in some inside joke that Corpse and his crew are apparently cognizant of, they made sure to get the video above a Sizzler’s Steakhouse — a restaurant thoroughly enjoyed by the multifaceted artist.
The eMLS League Series Two Finals have wrapped up, with FIFA 21 star DidyChrisLito going all the way and winning it all. Here’s everything you need to know about how all the action unfolded.
New York City FC’s DidyChrisLito wins back-to-back events.
Lengthy technical delay sees grand final leg two go to extra time.
New York City FC’s Didychrislito stays atop the official eMLS power rankings.
After a weekend’s worth of tense competition, FIFA 21 star DidyChrisLito come out on top in the eMLS League’s Series Two Finals, taking down some top-class talents and taking home $7.000 of the $15,000 prize pool.
League Series One winner DidyChrisLito continued where he left off from day one, dispatching of Austin FC’s xbLeU without too many issues. Moving into the final against DC United’s KingCJ0, the NYCFC representative used his championship experience to fight back from early setbacks to come out on top – shaking off a lengthy technical delay for the win too.
Catch up on all of the action from the tournament including the final placements, all scores, highlights, and more below.
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas)4-0 vs Maloney (Orlando City)
QF: DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 7-2Fiddle (FC Cincinnati)
Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through
Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.
The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.
From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.
In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.
SF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 2-8 DidyChrisLito (New York City FC)
SF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 6-5 AlanAvi (FC Dallas)
GF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-6DidyChrisLito (New York City FC)
Day two recap: DidyChrisLito claims the crown
For the first time all weekend, a game could not be finished in normal time, as KingCJ0 progressed thanks to a dramatic penalty shootout. It was a tense meeting between the DC United man and FC Dallas’ AlanAvi, but after withstanding late pressure in the second leg, KingCJ0 held his nerves through 10 rounds of spot kicks, coming away with the 6-5 aggregate win.
League Series One winner DidyChrisLito continued where he left off from day one, dispatching of Austin FC’s xbLeU without too many issues. Chris fell behind early in both legs, but responded with crisp attacks to dispatch of his opponent by an 8-2 aggregate scoreline. xbLeU had no answer for DidyChrisLito’s threaded through balls and was unable to replicate the magic of late win over benR from day one.
The final was more of the same from the New York City FC man. He fell behind early in both games against KingCJ0 but got into his groove, striking back in both games. In the second leg, his championship experience really showed out though, fighting back from 2-1 down to win.