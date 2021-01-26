Corpse Husband shares heartbreaking update on his chronic health condition - Dexerto

The viral YouTube star and music artist known as ‘Corpse Husband’ has shared a grim update on his chronic health condition with his fans, leading to an outpouring of support for the content creator who has taken over the internet.

While Corpse Husband has been on YouTube for some time, he rose to the top of the platform’s ‘Whos’ Who’ in late 2020, becoming known for his deep voice and humorous Among Us streams with other top creators.

Despite his impressive popularity, the YouTuber stated in a January 2 broadcast that he might not be able to continue his career as a full-time entertainer for the long-term.

Corpse cited his chronic illnesses for this potential development, and already limits his broadcasts to one or two streams a week as a result.

(Topic begins at 1:13 in the video below.)

It doesn’t look like the outlook has become any less bleak, either, as he shared a heartbreaking update on his health in a series of tweets via his alternate account a few weeks later.

“I did my needle EMG for my nerve conduction study and got some results that are not good,” he wrote. “I don’t really know how to process it or cope with it. I still want to participate in everything coming up. If I seem off in any upcoming things, that’s why. I don’t really know what to do.”

According to Corpse, the diagnosis is that there is little to no treatment for his nerve condition, with doctors stating he would be in pain without any hope of reprieve throughout his lifetime.

“They probably identified the problem with my arms,” he continued. “They basically told me I’m going to be in pain like this for the rest of my life and that it’s only going to get worse, and there’s not much I can do about it besides relieve it sometimes with injections. Idk.”

Thus far, Corpse has been met with ample support from his fans and fellow creators, with the likes of Pokimane and even Valkyrae wishing him well amid such a devastating diagnosis.

While Corpse has been relatively open about his conditions in the past, this latest update truly brings the matter into perspective — but luckily, he’s got a wealth of supportive friends and fans to help him through it.