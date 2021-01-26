 Corpse Husband shares heartbreaking update on his chronic health condition - Dexerto
Corpse Husband shares heartbreaking update on his chronic health condition

Published: 26/Jan/2021 21:02

by Virginia Glaze
Corpse Husband gives update on chronic health condition
YouTube: AnthonyPadilla

Corpse Husband

The viral YouTube star and music artist known as ‘Corpse Husband’ has shared a grim update on his chronic health condition with his fans, leading to an outpouring of support for the content creator who has taken over the internet.

While Corpse Husband has been on YouTube for some time, he rose to the top of the platform’s ‘Whos’ Who’ in late 2020, becoming known for his deep voice and humorous Among Us streams with other top creators.

Despite his impressive popularity, the YouTuber stated in a January 2 broadcast that he might not be able to continue his career as a full-time entertainer for the long-term.

Corpse cited his chronic illnesses for this potential development, and already limits his broadcasts to one or two streams a week as a result.

(Topic begins at 1:13 in the video below.)

It doesn’t look like the outlook has become any less bleak, either, as he shared a heartbreaking update on his health in a series of tweets via his alternate account a few weeks later.

“I did my needle EMG for my nerve conduction study and got some results that are not good,” he wrote. “I don’t really know how to process it or cope with it. I still want to participate in everything coming up. If I seem off in any upcoming things, that’s why. I don’t really know what to do.”

According to Corpse, the diagnosis is that there is little to no treatment for his nerve condition, with doctors stating he would be in pain without any hope of reprieve throughout his lifetime.

“They probably identified the problem with my arms,” he continued. “They basically told me I’m going to be in pain like this for the rest of my life and that it’s only going to get worse, and there’s not much I can do about it besides relieve it sometimes with injections. Idk.”

Thus far, Corpse has been met with ample support from his fans and fellow creators, with the likes of Pokimane and even Valkyrae wishing him well amid such a devastating diagnosis.

While Corpse has been relatively open about his conditions in the past, this latest update truly brings the matter into perspective — but luckily, he’s got a wealth of supportive friends and fans to help him through it.

TikTok competitors Byte and Clash form merger to take on video giant

Published: 26/Jan/2021 20:23 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 20:24

by Chris Stokel-Walker
Clash and Byte merger tiktok competitors
Clash/Byte

TikTok

The battle to try and compete with TikTok in the shortform video space has just become less bloody, as two of TikTok’s competitors have merged.

Clash, set up by former Vine star Brendon McNerney, has agreed to buy Byte, the app developed by Vine founder Dom Hofman, for an undisclosed sum.

The purchase, which is in part funded and enacted by a separate round of seed funding for Clash from Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six and two other investors, is an unusual one. “It’s going to put Clash in a whole new ballgame, where we have support I couldn’t even imagine,” says McNerney, who declined to share the amount invested in his company.

Clash is by far the smaller of the two apps, with 500,000 users as of fall 2020, its founder McNerney confirmed. By comparison, Byte has 4.5 million users.

clash videos tiktok
Clash
Clash was launched to compete with TikTok, and is now buying out another competitor in Byte.

What’s more, Clash is going to take itself off app stores, encourage its users to migrate over to the bigger Byte, and then rebrand the app as Clash in the coming months.

“It may seem like a confusing move, but Byte has the userbase,” says McNerney. “We have the creative tools, and we want to point people to the future home of Clash.

“The plan over the next few months is to relaunch the Byte app as Clash,” says McNerney. “This relaunch will have all our monetization tools live.”

byte tiktok competitor creativity first
Byte
Byte boasted 4.5m users before the merger.

Clash has placed its focus on supporting creators’ ability to monetize their content — a bugbear many early TikTok users had until the app launched its Creator Fund, which gives creators over a certain size a share of financial funding to keep making videos.

“We’re 100% merging both of these communities together,” says McNerney. “There’s such a fluidity between not just the types of creators, but even the types of content on both platforms. Dom [Hofman] has done such a great job in building these creative tools. The thing we’re focusing on is not disturbing the experience on either of these platforms.”

McNerney admitted the merger took him by surprise. “It’s definitely unusual, and not something we were expecting to have happen,” he says.

Hofman, who was not made available for interview, will not be staying on with Byte, McNerney says. “Him and his team are not a part of this deal. They’re going on to another venture, which is exciting for them,” he explains. “They’ll be making an announcement on that.”

tiktok mobile app
Unsplash: Solen Feyissa
Many apps have launched to rival TikTok, but Clash and Byte have joined forces to help bolster shortform video content.

Hofman and Byte were convinced to sell up because of the pro-creator stance of Clash, the latter’s owner says. “It was something they had been considering but hadn’t necessarily made any move on,” he says.

The whole process of the deal took place in “a few weeks.” “It happened rather quickly,” says McNerney. Negotiations didn’t begin until 2021.

“We’re going to be working in the next month or two integrating all our tools [into Clash],” he adds. “We want to make sure the user experience is largely unedited as far as what Byte users can expect. There are tons of them and we don’t want to disturb their experience.”

McNerney’s goal isn’t necessarily for the newly-merged app’s five million users to take on TikTok’s 690 million users worldwide. “To be explicit, Clash is the monetization platform,” he says. “What we see as a massive missing pillar in the shortform video world is a place where creators can monetize.”